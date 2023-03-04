Editor’s note: This is the third part of a three-part series about the history of the West Side in Laramie.
The 1885 Laramie City map shows nine railroad tracks in the downtown area that had to be crossed at a grade level to get across the Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR) tracks — no viaduct or tunnel existed.
The depot was at the foot of Ivinson Avenue (South A Street) until it burned in 1917, and stopped trains could block both grade level crossings at Grand Avenue (South B Street) and Fremont Street (North A Street).
Improvements stall
Accidents were so common that the UPRR helped the city to install a manual gate on the east side at Grand Avenue and a watchman to operate it. By 1910 there was a tower at Grand Avenue for the watchman to spot oncoming trains from a distance.
Ranchers complained that the north crossing to the stockyards was blocked all night at one point. Cement contractor Alfred Nelson tallied up the times his delivery trucks and workmen had been delayed at either the Grand or Fremont crossings and showed how much money the delays were costing him. Others complained that the watchman at Grand Avenue was too slow to open the crossing gates, causing delays of 10 to 30 minutes.
Townspeople got together in 1914, and again in 1920, to discuss improvements. A legislative bill in 1924 that would have compelled UPRR to build a bridge over its Laramie tracks failed.
The UPRR official present at the 1920 meeting, Wyoming Division Superintendent J.V. Anderson, was skeptical about alternatives, despite the 100 trains per day through Laramie that he estimated. “Money was not to be had now for the building of a viaduct, a new depot, or any other improvement,” said Anderson. Banker Edward Ivinson, then 80 years old, challenged those present to a fund drive for a bridge, and pledged $1,000 for that purpose himself, estimating it would cost $50,000. But again, nothing happened. “The crossing situation is still very far from satisfactory,” said the Boomerang.
Viaducts appear
A bridge, locally called a “viaduct,” did finally get built in 1929 at University Avenue, with the grand opening in January 1930. The cost was $190,000, shared by the city and the UPRR. Some older buildings along University were removed for the new bridge, leading to newer structures compared to others downtown. The two grade level crossings at Grand and Fremont were closed; a temporary one was constructed at Garfield Street, but another near Lyon Street remained.
As part of the auto viaduct project, a steel pedestrian footbridge was constructed at Garfield Street. It had a stairway on the south side that gave access to the UPRR shops in the middle of the railyard so workers did not have to cross tracks on foot. That railyard stairway is gone now as are the shops, but the footbridge itself is still in service, upgraded with new lighting in a project initiated by Laramie’s Main Street Alliance.
West Side resident Cheryl Green remembers that first viaduct with no fondness. “I was so happy that when I got my driver’s license that the University viaduct had just been replaced. It was so steep and narrow,” she says.
In 1963, a replacement for the University Avenue viaduct was built at Clark Street. Some Laramie residents may recall the Clark Street viaduct with no more fondness than Cheryl Green’s for the earlier one. The new bridge may have been wider but used a now-discredited form of cement that showed obvious deterioration in its later years, and the roadway still felt narrow. Chunks of broken concrete often littered the edges of the traffic lanes.
There had been a grade level crossing just past the city limits shown on the 1885 Laramie City Map. At that time there were no streets above Clark Street on the east side of the tracks — the stockyards were on the east side about where Sully Street is today. The Boomerang of May 3, 1904 reported that the stockyards had been moved to the west side of the tracks above what is now Curtis Street and the old stockyards would be torn down.
The north grade level crossing remained for a long time, but in 1963, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) built another bridge at Curtis Street. By then the stockyard had closed. The Curtis Street bridge provided an interchange to Interstate 80, then under planning and construction through Laramie. That bridge is still in use and the grade level crossing that had been near Lyon Street was closed.
The Snowy Range Bridge
When a new bridge replacing the Clark Street viaduct opened on July 16, 2018, it was the culmination of more than 25 years of planning. WYDOT knew that opinions of West Side residents needed to be respected, as well as the historic infrastructure of the area.
One historic site to be obliterated were some remnants of the Laramie Hahn’s Peak and Pacific railroad (LHP&P), a 1907 spur line acquired and shut down by the UPRR that had served Centennial, Albany and Walden, Colorado — the initial investor’s plans for it to go all the way to the Pacific were too ambitious to work out. For a few years it was reopened as a scenic railroad, but that didn’t last, and the tracks have now been removed, including the “Wye” on the West Side where engines could reverse directions.
After citizen input, Harney Street was the chosen site, and WYDOT renamed the new road west from 3rd Street and Harney as Snowy Range Road. The Laramie UPRR Depot museum received some mitigation funds from WYDOT to memorialize the LHP&P railroad and to conduct some oral histories with railroad workers and West Side residents.
Bill Panos, WYDOT director in 2018, said that the cost of the new bridge and highway connecting it with Snowy Range Road was $23.5 million, as Sara Teter reported on the website “Laramie Live.” She said WYDOT chief engineer Gregg Fredrick pointed out that it also recognizes multi-modal transportation, providing safe biking and walking access as well as for vehicles.
The Snowy Range Bridge has aided the West Side neighborhood by removing major through traffic. Trucks now have a more direct access to warehouses on the east bank of the Laramie River. More importantly, it curved around the residential streets rather than cutting the neighborhood in half as the Clark Street viaduct had done. It required a concerted effort on the part of West Side residents to explain why some of the other alternative bridge locations suggested by WYDOT were unacceptable.
West Side residents also realized that they have potential for successful activism when they unite in a cause.