...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 301, 302, 303, 304, 305,
306, 307, AND 308...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
A rear shot of jets parked in an overflow hangar alleyway of the Saratoga Airport during the busy Conquistadores weekend, aka Gathering of the Jets, last Wednesday thorugh Saturday.
At least 23 high-dollar private jets were parked on Shively Field for this year’s annual Gathering of the Jets that bring in the Conquistadores to the Saratoga Airport. They were here from last Wednesday through Sunday, with many others doing just touch-and-go landings to drop off and pick up passengers.
These Jets range in price from as high as $70 million down into the single millions and come from all over North America for the annual event. This year there were so many planes parked in the airfield’s small taxiway area that the smaller ones overflowed into the field’s two hangar alleyways.
This annual gathering is held each year the week following Labor Day and is the single busiest weekend at the airport. It is for the very private annual fall meeting of Conquistadores del Cielo (Conquers of the Sky), a social gathering of aviation industry executives and owners, who meet at the historic A-Bar-A Ranch south of Riverside along the North Platte River.
Since the A-Bar-A Ranch is located some 30 miles south of Saratoga, numerous loads of rental cars and SUVs are brought in each year to be used by the plane’s passengers and pilots.
With all the pilots and crews in town for as much as four days and needing motel rooms, meals and recreational diversions and their aircraft needing fuel and services, the Gathering of the Jets is one of the major events on Saratoga’s economic calendar.
This year was a return to normal for the event. Last year, A-Bar-A shut down for the first time in 99 years because of COVID-19 concerns.