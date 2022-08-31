Even as he prepares to leave the office in mid-September, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is confident in the state’s election process without him, he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday.
In July, Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Buchanan to serve in Goshen County as a district court judge in Wyoming’s Eighth Judicial District. Buchanan has indicated, including in an earlier interview with the WTE, that he might leave following last month's primary election and before the Nov. 8 general election.
On Wednesday, Buchanan said he expects his last day in his current position will be around Sept. 19. The judiciary wanted him to start by Oct. 1, and he has to balance the responsibilities of both positions.
“I have to take into account the schedule of the retiring judge, and a docket that is ever-growing. You can’t expect people to pick up the slack forever waiting for you to take the bench,” he said. “And so, I’ve got some SLIB (State Loan and Investment Board) matters that are coming up in the middle of September, and after those are done, I think it’s a good time to make a transition.”
Buchanan has no predictions for who might temporarily replace him, nor is he concerned with them being under-qualified to serve in his absence. He said they will be in the office for such a short period of time that they will have few responsibilities, even as the general election approaches.
“Your county clerks are the ones that run elections. We at the Secretary of State’s Office play a role in supporting that, and we have a great relationship with the county clerks. We work very well together as a team,” he told the WTE. “The county clerks have the latest and greatest when it comes to physical and cybersecurity, and they have the expertise to get your elections done.”
He said election staff will be in the office the night of the general election, just as they always have been, to receive and verify the results. He said it's a matter of waiting for the process to complete itself, and he has 100% confidence that no matter what happens, the general election will go smoothly.
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee voiced her confidence in the election process at the local level, as well. She said there are statutes and rules that provide the legal framework for conducting elections, and many clerks have years of experience under their belt to provide the best experience for voters.
"We will certainly miss Secretary Buchanan," she said. "He's been a good champion for election integrity, and highlighting the misinformation and disinformation that has been circulating by providing facts, and that's very much appreciated."
Election commission
Buchanan weighed in on another election issue that has been discussed by lawmakers in the past week, warning that any efforts to take elections away from the Secretary of State’s Office must be thoughtfully discussed and considered. He doesn’t believe the office is too overwhelmed or incapable of handling its responsibilities, and said it has done so successfully for decades.
As the WTE previously reported, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, brought forward a motion last Thursday at the Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee to create an election commission, which would create a separate operating agency in charge of elections.
“We have a 2024 presidential election coming up that’s going to very contentious, and I do have some concern that the most likely person that will be our next chief elections officer, secretary of state, has alleged that there may be nefarious activities in the ballot box, which I don’t agree exists,” said Zwonitzer. “I think our elections are safe and secure, probably more than any other state in this country.”
The motion to draft a bill to formulate the agency was passed amid pushback, including from Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper. He said county clerks are going to preserve the integrity of the election system, and voters who wanted primary election winner, Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, as the secretary of state would be insulted.
“The Legislature has the ability to shape the duties of certain state offices, including Secretary of State,” Buchanan said. “That's not my decision, and I'm not going to weigh in on whether or not they should or shouldn't. I just think if they entertain that discussion, they should do so very, very carefully.”
Among other presentations at the committee meeting, Elections Director Kai Schon told lawmakers the new-post election audit pilot was successful and showed the primary results were 100% accurate. Buchanan said it was one of the projects he plans to complete as much as possible before he leaves the office, and it was implemented well for the primary.
According to a LinkedIn post, Schon is among the staff in the Secretary of State’s Office who may be leaving. He didn't comment.
Leadership transition
There has been speculation as to whether other members of staff will resign after Buchanan takes the bench. He said there are always such concerns after an election because.
“When I came into office, my message to the people that were here was very simple: We’re going to give 110% customer service and we will have a zero-fail mission,” he said.
He said whoever comes into the office next has to recognize that in large part, they are a member of a team now, whether it be in the office or on state boards. Buchanan added that the ultimate goal is to serve the best interests of Wyomingites.
“Hopefully, they will instill confidence in their abilities to lead this office,” he said. “And that’s the best way to approach coming into any new office.”
Interim secretary
Buchanan leaving before his term ends means the office will work under two new secretaries of state in the upcoming months.
The governor is required to choose an appointee to take Buchanan's place until the winner of the general election is sworn into office.
Once Gordon receives the official resignation notice from Buchanan, the governor will notify the chairman of the Wyoming GOP Central Committee, Frank Eathorne, and the selection process for a replacement will begin. Gray won the GOP primary to succeed Buchanan as secretary of state, though he likely wouldn't start until early next year, and he still must win the general election.
A state central committee meeting will be called no later than 15 days after Eathorne is made aware of Buchanan's resignation, and committee members will choose three candidates from which the governor will select one. It cannot be any member of the Legislature, including Gray, due to state statute.
Gordon has five days to make the decision following their selection.
“I can’t over-emphasize, honestly, what a tremendous honor and privilege it’s been to serve the state in this capacity,” Buchanan said. “That’s why it wasn’t an easy decision, because I’m going to miss everyone that I’ve worked with.”