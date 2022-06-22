Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan says Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters, has spread lies about Wyoming election integrity.
Buchanan responded to the speech Lindell gave May 29. That was a day after a rally that drew thousands of people to Casper, where former President Donald Trump spoke in support of Harriet Hageman, a GOP candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for Wyoming.
Buchanan wrote in a new opinion piece for newspapers including the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that Lindell is “NOT the purveyor of election integrity truth,” and that all Wyoming voting equipment used in the November 2020 election showed 100% accuracy in the votes counted.
“As the chief election officer for the state of Wyoming, it is important for me to ensure that each of you know that Mr. Lindell’s statement is false,” Buchanan wrote in the column. “Not only is the allegation he made untrue, it is designed to influence your opinion and obscure the truth.”
According to Buchanan’s column, Lindell said 20,000 votes were “stolen” from Trump in the state, that Wyoming voting machines were connected to the internet and more claims that Buchanan rebuked in his column. Buchanan recapped for readers of newspapers including the WTE the efforts he and his staff took to try to check Lindell’s claims and also to get more information from the businessman.
“They provided us with NOTHING. As of today, the only information we obtained from Mr. Lindell was unearthed by our own staff researching on his website. Each of his claims have been disproven by the work of my staff,” the secretary of state wrote. “No credible candidate for any office in Wyoming can say that Wyoming lacks election integrity.”
Lindell did not respond for a request for comment by press time.
The Wyoming Election Code says that voting machines in Wyoming must have visible counters to show the number of people who used the machine to vote and a protective counter that cannot be reset so it will record all movements of the vote registering mechanism. The protective counter also must have locks and seals to prevent tampering.
Wyoming reported 193,559 votes for Trump in the 2020 election.
Rather than running to keep his job, Buchanan is instead pursuing a judgeship. Other Republicans are running to succeed him as secretary of state. Several of them have told the WTE and said in other public appearances that they largely support Buchanan’s public comments that there did not appear to have been a significant amount of election fraud in the 2020 elections in the state.