BUFFALO — After a visit from Gov. Mark Gordon, two birthday cakes adorned with her photos, multiple celebrations, gifts and decorations, Annie Neville, who turned 100 years old on Monday, attributed her long life to two things: the Marine Corps and golf.

“I really believe that’s why I’m 100,” Neville said. “Because I played golf from the time I was 12. And I think it’s because I spent so many years in the Marine Corps.”

