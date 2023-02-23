Horse massage tool

Megan Welles demonstrates how to use the HorseWell Massager, a product she developed.

 Megan Welles/Courtesy

BUFFALO — Inspiration can strike at any time.

Buffalo’s Megan Welles’ “aha” moment came while she was working as a nurse at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She was impressed by the pain relief and improved mobility that physical therapy patients experienced after myofascial release treatments. The therapy seemed like something she might be able to do to improve her horses’ health.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus