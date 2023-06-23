Wind Energy Pushback

The future route of the TransWest Express transmission line is seen Tuesday, June 20, 2023, south of Rawlins. The transmission line will partly parallel the PacifiCorp Gateway West transmission system, seen in the background, moving electricity from a planned 600-turbine wind farm to California. Wyoming is having a wind energy boom that could help alleviate climate change but is raising worries among residents that proliferating wind turbines will spoil views, disturb wildlife and kill birds.

RAWLINS — Portrait photographer Anne Brande shoots graduation and wedding engagement photos at scenic spots throughout southeastern Wyoming's granite mountains and sprawling sagebrush valleys. But she worries what those views will look like in a few years, when hundreds more wind turbines dot the landscape. Wind energy is booming here.

"Dandelions in my yard, you know, when there's four or five, it's OK," Brande said. "When my whole yard is dandelions, I'm just not too excited."

