Bird scooters are parked on the corner of Grand Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Laramie. The scooters will remain in the city for the time being after Laramie City Council renewed an agreement with the company last week.

Laramie residents can expect to keep seeing Bird scooters flying around town for the time being, after Laramie City Council renewed an agreement with the company for another year.

Bird scooters have been a point of convenience and contention in the city, with some residents benefitting from having another public transportation option and others concerned by the parking and management of the scooters.

