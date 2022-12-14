Bird scooters are parked on the corner of Grand Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Laramie. The scooters will remain in the city for the time being after Laramie City Council renewed an agreement with the company last week.
Laramie residents can expect to keep seeing Bird scooters flying around town for the time being, after Laramie City Council renewed an agreement with the company for another year.
Bird scooters have been a point of convenience and contention in the city, with some residents benefitting from having another public transportation option and others concerned by the parking and management of the scooters.
During the past year, people rode Laramie’s fleet of scooters about 23,000 times and went 40,000 miles, saving more than 5.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, according to city documents.
During a meeting last week, multiple city councilors said the scooters provided an important transportation option for residents who don’t have cars and couldn’t rely on the bus system.
“Staff does believe there’s value in a mobility sharing system,” Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer said. “I’ve witnessed it myself. I know people who may not have vehicles utilize these systems.”
Still, the scooters were a point of concern for city council members who’ve heard complaints about them being parked in public rights of way and charged in an area that is restricted to that use through municipal code.
Bird Senior Account Executive Garrett Gronowski said Bird is working to address these issues.
The company representative in charge of managing where Laramie scooters are parked and recharged will go through a retraining process, and the company will move the charging station to an area that of the city where it's permitted, Gronowski said.
Gronowski has worked with Bird for five years, and was recently assigned to help correct past issues with the Laramie Bird scooter fleet. He predicted that the issues also would decrease as people got more accustomed to riding and parking the scooters correctly.
“It's pretty on point with a newer market in our eyes, and it's something we continue to improve on daily with the data that’s provided to us,” Gronowski said.
Part of the company’s strategy moving forward will be to promote the use of “community mode,” a setting on the Bird app that allows anyone to request that a scooter be moved if it's been left in an inconvenient location.
To use this feature, residents can download the Bird app onto their phone and sign in or create and account. From there, they can tap the triangle icon in the lower left corner of the screen and follow the prompts to make their report.
There are stickers with a phone number and email address attached to each scooter that residents can use to contact customer service, but the app will result in a faster response because it sends a message directly to the scooter manager in Laramie, Gronowski said.
The company also has been collecting data on where the scooters are driven and parked, and can use this data to encourage riders to park the scooters in appropriate areas.
“I think it's been a good thing for many people in the community, and I’m happy to hear that management is responding and you’ve heard our concerns,” council member Sharon Cumbie said.
City council approved a renewal of the agreement unanimously, with the exception of council member Pat Gabriel, who was absent from the meeting.
Transportation needs
Council member Andrea Summerville noted that the Bird scooters would pose a benefit to University of Wyoming students, as many don’t own a car or struggle to find a parking place.
When Bird first came to Laramie in 2021, UW administrators rejected the option to have the scooters on campus, Feezer said. The scooters are currently set to not be allowed on campus and will not turn on in these areas.
Gronowski said that in the past, Bird has built relationships with universities over time by collaborating on where scooter parking areas will be and what time of day they will end up on campus.
The scooters are already becoming more popular throughout the city, with usage increasing in West Laramie, Feezer said.
“I think we’re seeing the usage start to develop and get stronger and stronger,” he said.