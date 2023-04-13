It started with the pandemic. That’s when people headed outside where they could keep social distance and still enjoy a host of activities. From hiking to biking to climbing and skiing; outdoor activities exploded.
That popularity has not ebbed. Birch Malotky, emerging issues initiative coordinator for the UW Ruckelshaus Institute in the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, said the growth in outdoor activity continues.
“There’s been a huge growth in people recreating,” Malotky said. “That has both benefits and impacts. The upcoming forum and workshop will look at both aspects.”
The “Emerging Issue Forum: Building It the Way We Want It” takes place April 26 and 27 at the Rochelle Gateway Center in Laramie. It is followed by the Outdoor Recreation Collaboratives Workshop on April 28 at the University of Wyoming Conference Center.
The events are hosted by the University of Wyoming’s Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources and the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality (WORTH) Initiative in partnership with Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation. Registration is open until April 15 through the event website. The fee is $75 for the forum and $25 for the workshop. The fees include a number of meals each day.
Malotky said there is a general feeling that we are in the midst of a surge not only in participation in outdoor activities, but also increased interest in finding funding solutions to improve facilities and opportunities.
That surge began with the creation of the Outdoor Recreation Task Force by Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead in 2016. That group, spearheaded by the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, included 26 members from around the state, representing a broad spectrum of businesses, government agencies, nonprofit organizations and outdoor recreation interest groups.
The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation was established based on recommendations from the Task Force. This state office aims to expand and promote Wyoming’s outdoor activities economy.
This past legislative session, legislation passed and was signed by Gov. Mark Gordon for a $6 million trust fund designed to award grants to outdoor recreation projects.
“All of these advances for outdoor recreation indicate that momentum is certainly moving forward,” Malotky said. “We felt it was an appropriate topic to focus on for this year’s Emerging Issue Forum.”
This year’s forum is for a very broad audience from travel and tourism agencies, business owners, politicians and those with a general interest in outdoor recreation.
The forum opens with panel discussions from regional and Wyoming community perspectives on the pros and cons of increased outdoor recreation.
The second day covers successful examples of collaborative processes around the state. One of those is here in Laramie with the Pilot Hill Project.
“That has been a community-engaged process over many years,” Malotky said. “The process considers wildlife impacts and master planning. It’s great that it is right in our own back yard.”
Participants even have an opportunity to hike, bike or run the Pilot Hill Recreation Area during a field trip on the Thursday afternoon of the forum. A similar outing is planned to run concurrently at Curt Gowdy State Park. At both trail systems, participants can enjoy an outing with guides explaining the area during the hour-long excursion.
The Outdoor Recreation Collaborative Workshop on Friday, April 28, focuses on how to take a project from the idea stage on through to planning, permitting, construction and finally to the maintenance and growth stage.
“Participants can learn how others went from idea to reality and the ins and outs along the way,” Malotky said. “The workshop allows peer-learning and conversation on how the projects progressed.”
If learning how to increase your involvement and knowledge of Wyoming’s outdoor recreation is of interest, a full agenda and registration information is on the Haub School website under the Ruckelshaus Institute tab.
Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.