Bullfrog-©-USFWS

Closeup of a mature bullfrog.

 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Courtesy

Biologists once found a crayfish with an entire garter snake and several fish inside a female bullfrog near Sheridan. That may sound like an impressive amount of food for a two-pound frog, but it’s actually pretty standard for the voracious amphibians. Wendy Estes-Zumpf, the state’s herpetological coordinator, once saw a picture of a bullfrog that choked to death trying to eat a duck.

Bullfrogs consume nearly every living thing they find. Their menu is limited only by the size of their mouths — as the aforementioned duck would suggest, sometimes not even that — and they are wreaking havoc on the West’s native species.

