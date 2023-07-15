Metz sign

The photo shows a 2023 view of Red Canyon, northeast of Edgemont, South Dakota, and the highway sign that marks where the Metz wagon was ambushed. It adds to the confusion about the Metz Massacre incident by posting the date wrong; it was April 16, 1876. And it mangles the word “massacred.”

 Darold Hehn/courtesy

Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer’s death at the Battle of Little Bighorn was in July 1876. That event may seem to be unrelated to the story of a Laramie baker named Charles Metz who died three months earlier. But there is a somber trail linking the two.

Laramie was an 8-year-old railroad town of newcomers in January 1876 with many residents who were born in Europe. Among those early settlers was a group from northern Germany that included Mr. and Mrs. Charles Metz who came to Laramie around 1872.

Editor’s note: Judy Knight is a collection manager at the Laramie Plains Museum. Most of the Black Hills information in this story is from the book “Gold in the Black Hills” by Watson Parker, originally published in 1966 but with a 2003 edition by the South Dakota State Historical Press, Pierre. The Smithsonian Institution and many historians now replace “Sioux” with Oceti Sakowin, a practice followed here. The word Sioux derives from a spiteful French and Ojibwe word meaning snake or foreigner, thus the Oceti Sakowin tribe did not use it. In their language, “Lakota,” “Nakota,” and “Dakota” mean something such as “friend” and are three different language groups of the Oceti Sakowin. The term “Indian” was never accurate though used almost exclusively in 18th and 19th century accounts.

