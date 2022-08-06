Filmmaker bequeaths $2M to Grand Teton foundation
JACKSON (WNE) — Leslie Mattson got the news via snail mail.
“Needless to say, I screamed when I opened the letter, and it said how much it would be,” recalled the president of the Grand Teton National Park Foundation. What she was looking at was a roughly $2 million donation.
What was strange was that she’d never before heard from the donor, Myrna Berlet-Dietrich, who died in February 2021.
Mattson did what anyone would do after receiving the letter: She googled the donor’s name. After learning that she was a wildlife filmmaker from Jackson, Michigan, with a passion for education, Mattson decided to set up an endowment with the money she’d given.
Now, Berlet-Dietrich’s $2 million will support wildlife conservation programs like wolf conservation and tracking that the park foundation backs with philanthropic dollars, as well as youth programs like the National Park Service Academy, a federal program aimed at introducing a diverse slate of American students and young professionals to Park Service careers.
The money has been transferred to the Jackson Hole Community Foundation, which will invest it. The Grand Teton foundation will then put the investment’s annual yield toward conservation and youth programs.
“For us, it emphasizes the power of the connection that people have to this place, even if it’s coming once or twice a year to film educational movies,” Mattson said of Berlet-Dietrich’s donation.
Myra Berlet-Dietrich and her husband Walter Berlet made over 50 16-millimeter titles for classrooms and libraries, and 15 films for lectures, according to the Academic Film Archive of North America. A handful of those films appear to have touched on critters from the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, with titles like “The Greater Sandhill Crane Story,” “Buffalo Still Roam,” “Life of the Bighorn Sheep” and “Trumpeter Swans Return.”
Accident on aerial tram leaves man in ‘serious’ condition
JACKSON (WNE) – A contractor was severely injured recently at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort after an accident involving the aerial tram that resulted in a “technical rope rescue” and a helicopter flight to an Idaho hospital.
The contractor’s condition was unclear as of press time Tuesday. Jon Bishop, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s risk and safety director, said the man was alive but declined to provide his name. So did Robert Provenzano, the president of Tower Painters Inc., the company that was torquing bolts on the tram towers.
Both men said the employee was in “serious” condition.
“He sustained a significant back injury,” Bishop said.
Bishop said Jackson Hole Mountain Resort had hired Tower Painters Inc. to tighten bolts on the tram towers, routine work that involves tightening every bolt to specification to “ensure that they’re all holding appropriately.”
The accident happened around 3:37 p.m. when the contractor was struck by a tram car as it crossed over Tower Five, the last tower between the base and summit of Rendezvous Mountain.
The employee was standing on a catwalk adjacent to the saddles — features on the north and south of the Aerial Tram’s towers that hold track cables that guide the tram up in the air — when the accident happened. That was an “unauthorized area,” Bishop said.
The tram carriage, the arm that holds the tram onto the haul line that pulls it up the mountain, struck the worker when it passed through the area, Bishop said.
Bishop said work on the Aerial Tram stopped after the accident Saturday and remains stopped.
It will not resume, Bishop said, until a “thorough review” of what happened takes place, as well as discussions with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which sets and enforces workplace safety standards.
The resort’s risk and safety director said the tram would not stop operating. Despite a pause in the bolt tightening work, Bishop said there is a “big window” to finish that inspection.
Worland resident wants change to city’s chicken ordinance
WORLAND (WNE) — Worland resident Eric Hansen has asked the council to consider allowing chickens within city limits on a less restrictive basis than the current city code.
He said after the issues with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and now with inflation, supply chain issues and the cost of eggs nearing around $5 per dozen, it would be a good time to allow families to raise chickens and their own eggs.
He said people need to be prepared for a food shortage or even another pandemic.
Hansen recommended the city allow up to eight hens, which can produce five eggs daily and thus feed a family of four.
Under the current city code, fowls such as chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and more must be kept in an enclosed, substantial pen. They must also be more than 100 feet from the structure of any school, church, hospital, residence or dwelling, except the residence of the owner of such fowl.
They are also allowed only in estate residential areas. Hansen said there are few residences that fit within that code to allow people to have fowl.
Hansen added he recommends allowing only hens, not roosters.
The city could look into a $25 permit which would allow the inspection of coops and tracking of those with chickens, Hansen said.
Worland Police Chief Gabe Elliott said he likes Hansen’s ideas and suggested the council take it up under a work session. The next work session will be July 11.
Council member Wendy Fredricks said, “I think it’s a good idea. I don’t think they would be anymore of a nuisance than [barking] dogs.”