The head of a Cheyenne-based business was recently convicted in federal court of defrauding the U.S. government and knowingly endangering employees by exposing them to asbestos.
A federal grand jury found 47-year-old John Eldon Rimmasch, as well as his company, Wasatch Railroad Contractors, guilty of five counts of wire fraud and one count of knowing endangerment. The verdict was reached April 13, on the eighth day of a trial in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming, according to court documents.
“Wasatch entered a contract to restore a historic railcar owned by the National Park Service. Wasatch failed to complete the restoration, and, in the process, endangered its employees by exposing them to asbestos without proper safety measures,” a statement from Bob Murray, the U.S. Attorney of Wyoming, said.
Even so, Rimmasch directed his company to invoice the NPS for asbestos abatement, knowing his company had broken its contract, the statement said.
Rimmasch and Wasatch also did not pay its laborers minimum wage, as required by the contract.
“However, Rimmasch directed others to knowingly submit false certified payrolls to the (NPS) stating his employees were paid the minimum wage. Rimmasch knew that compliance with the contract was necessary to receive the ($800,000) payment from the (NPS), which was received,” the statement said.
Rimmasch founded and owned Wasatch and served as CEO.
He remains free on bond, according to court documents.
Sentencing in the case is set for 9:30 a.m. July 5.
A federal charge of wire fraud carries penalties of up to 20 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, three years supervised release and a $100 special assessment. A knowing endangerment at the federal level carries penalties of up to 15 years imprisonment, three years supervised release and a $100 special assessment, as well as a fine of up to $250,000 for an individual and up to a $1 million fine for an organization.
“This was a difficult and very stressful ordeal for John Rimmasch and his company, Wasatch Railroad Contractors, a company that has done outstanding work in the railroad industry in Cheyenne and throughout the country over the past almost 20 years,” Hank Bailey, an attorney for Rimmasch, said in a recent email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“Naturally, we are disappointed in the outcome of the case, but we accept and respect the hard work done by the jury in reaching its decision, and we’re now working on next steps in the judicial process,” meaning sentencing, he said.
Wasatch “purported to specialize in restoring historic railroad equipment,” among other things, the U.S. Attorney’s statement said. The company’s Railcar Repair division, located in Shoshoni, performed repair and restoration on freight cars.
When the WTE attempted to reach someone for comment, phone numbers associated with both divisions seemed to be disconnected.
The crime was investigated by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of the Inspector General. Assistant U.S. attorney Stephanie I. Sprecher is prosecuting the case.