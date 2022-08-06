Welcome to the inaugural installment of Biz Buzz, the Boomerang’s twice-monthly roundup of local business happenings, notes and observations.
Our new, bulked-up weekend print edition includes a more community-focused B Section. You can expect Business on the first and third weekends of the month, and Laramie Life the second and fourth weekends.
If you haven’t read it already, don’t miss today’s cover story on the front page that dives into a recent study that shows more than 25% of the Wyoming workforce earn low wages.
Tech company with local ties raises $3.1M
SturdyAI Inc., a provider of a customer intelligence and automation platform, recently announced it has raised $3.1 million in backing in an initiative led by Grotech Ventures.
SturdyAI uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize data and feedback for customers.
The company’s cofounders include Nathaniel Hazelton, SturdyAI’s Laramie-based chief technology officer. The company also employs other developers in Laramie and people in five other states.
Along with Hazelton, the Laramie team includes Eli Meena, Austin Tarango, Pat Malone, Xuehong Liu, Sindhu Reddy and Martin Buchanan.
Handel marks 25th anniversary
Handel Information Technologies of Laramie is celebrating its 25th business anniversary this year.
While 25 years may not seem much in geological time, it’s practically ancient in the realm of technology evolution. The company reports that when it was first incorporated in 1997, less than 2% of the world’s population was on the internet. Today, it’s considered a basic necessity.
Wyo part of robocall task force
Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill announced this week that the Cowboy State is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 47 other states.
The task force will take an aggressive stance against telecommunications companies “responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States,” according to a press release announcing the move. The effort has one goal: cut down on illegal robocalls.
“Robocalls are a significant problem both here in Wyoming and nationwide,” Hill says in the press release. “That is why I am proud to join my fellow Attorneys General in working together to combat this menace. We will take this fight to anyone who helps these scammers and robocallers. “
She also offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:
• Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
• Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to people.
• If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang-up and do not provide any personal information.
Biz Buzz is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings in the Albany County business community.