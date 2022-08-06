Welcome to the inaugural installment of Biz Buzz, the Boomerang’s twice-monthly roundup of local business happenings, notes and observations.

Our new, bulked-up weekend print edition includes a more community-focused B Section. You can expect Business on the first and third weekends of the month, and Laramie Life the second and fourth weekends.

Biz Buzz is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings in the Albany County business community. Send your Biz Buzz items to Boomerang writer Abby Vander Graaff at avandergraaff@laramieboomerang.com.

