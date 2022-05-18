As the federal government continues to dole out money to help local governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure remains a top concern for local officials.
Last fall, Congress passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Over the next five years, Wyoming will receive about $2 billion for roads, $93 million for public transportation and $72 million for airports, along with an opportunity to apply for competitive grants for projects relating to railroads, bridges and other infrastructure.
In Albany County, this could mean an intensified focus on myriad invisible improvements that could help towns and cities run effectively.
“So much of our infrastructure are things we don’t think of until they’re not working,” said Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, executive director of Laramie Main Street Alliance.
Rather than high-profile construction projects like new buildings, the money will likely go toward more basic, under-the-radar necessities like road work and water and sewer systems, she said.
Securing dollars
So far, the appropriation of the money has only been broken down to the state level, meaning local governments will have to wait to find out which opportunities they are eligible for. For some programs, the details about eligibility and applications may not be released until October.
Once a community is approved for funding, the money will not be disbursed all at once, but over a five-year period, which matches the timelines for most construction work, Sherwood said.
Some of the categories to target are based on formulas, while others are based on competitive grants. Even if a city or county government meets eligibility, the application process to actually receive money can be competitive.
“We as a community have to make sure we pick our planning documents off the shelf and make sure we go after those funds pretty aggressively,” Sherwood said.
The District 14 state representative hopes the money can be used to improve and protect water infrastructure, pave and repair streets that are in disrepair, and provide innovation through the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.
The state will receive about $27 million for EV charging stations over the next five years. The stations will likely be placed along Interstates 80, 25 and 90 as well as near popular tourist locations such as Yellowstone National Park in an effort to increase tourism opportunities, Wyoming Department of Transportation officials have said.
The project could be an opportunity for Laramie to increase tourism by installing charging stations downtown, Sherwood said.
For Albany County Commissioner Pete Gosar, a top priority for the money is working toward energy efficiency and finding ways to make infrastructure more sustainable.
Gosar would be interested in finding ways to help residents, especially those with lower incomes, see more efficiency on their gas and electric bills. The county is awaiting more information from the federal government before it can plan which grants to apply for.
“We’re searching for those dollars and other dollars to make Albany County a sustainable community,” Gosar said.
City improvements
Because of an influx of money through federal pandemic relief programs like the American Rescue Plan Act, the city of Laramie has begun a wide range of infrastructure projects.
The city plans to dedicate roughly $116 million of its 2023-24 biennium budget to capital construction projects that include critical updates to infrastructure work that had been deferred because of the pandemic and a low tax base.
Some major upcoming projects include updating water lines along 3rd Street, building out a stormwater outfall system in West Laramie, updating the wastewater treatment plant and building a new water tank on the north end of town.
For the future, Laramie City Council members have discussed the importance of paving roads in West Laramie and providing the infrastructure necessary for new housing developments to come to the city. The area around the planned Bill Nye Avenue expansion is one of the spaces being considered for this type of work.
City staff have faced challenges throughout the budgeting process for projects, as inflation and supply chain issues have caused the cost of multiple efforts to increase, some by millions of dollars.
City staff plan to pursue federal money as much as possible to offset these costs, said City Manager Janine Jordan.