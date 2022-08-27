In what’s become an annual effort, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is again partnering with Wyoming Hunger Initiative and University of Wyoming football to tackle hunger in the Cowboy State.
Fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to to War Memorial Stadium for the Cowboys’ home opening against Tulsa on Sept. 3. Look for designated food drop-off sites at the indoor practice facility next to the stadium or near Gate 6 of the tailgate parking lot.
People also can buy a food bag to donate from Ridley’s Family Markets at the company’s booth in the practice facility.
Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the UW home opener, and the drive has expanded this year with more donation locations. In addition to the stadium sites, people can donate now through Sept. 2 at Ridley’s locations across Wyoming.
“With the cost of food increases, many families in Wyoming continue to struggle with food
insecurity,” said Diane Gore, BCBSWY president and CEO. “Thankfully, our partnership with Wyoming Hunger Initiative can impact where it matters most — in the pantries of homes across the state.”
Along with the food drive, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming also has pledged to donate $1 for every pound of food donated.
Since 2020, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, alongside its Caring Foundation, has donated more than $300,000 to Wyoming Hunger Initiative to help combat food insecurity in Wyoming.