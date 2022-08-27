Tackle Hunger

University of Wyoming mascot Cowboy Joe, with Tackle Hunger volunteers, will be accepting donations of nonperishable food items at the UW home opening football game Sept. 3.

 Courtesy Photo/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

In what’s become an annual effort, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is again partnering with Wyoming Hunger Initiative and University of Wyoming football to tackle hunger in the Cowboy State.

Fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to to War Memorial Stadium for the Cowboys’ home opening against Tulsa on Sept. 3. Look for designated food drop-off sites at the indoor practice facility next to the stadium or near Gate 6 of the tailgate parking lot.

