Boomerang Writer
As the city continues to expand its efforts to keep the community in the loop of local government, some Laramie residents have complained they remain uninformed about what’s happening.
Laramie City Council discussed during a work session this week how they and city staff can communicate, including new methods of engaging the community in city activities. While the council is legally required to host its meetings and other activities publicly and publish legal advertisements in the Laramie Boomerang, council members say they’re being told they need to do more to inform the public.
The complaints have come in the form of protests of changing city ordinances and claims about inadequate city communications from City Council candidates.
“Nobody knows what’s going on until the last minute, and it’s the third reading or the second reading that’s been postponed twice that they’re aware of,” Mayor Paul Weaver said. People “get upset because they feel like it’s the first time they’ve been hearing about it.”
Options to engage with the city include Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, along with city’s official website, cityoflaramie.org. People also can engage through a variety of online options, including an “ask your municipal government” blog, an email subscription sign up, a city “request tracker” and the “Gem City Spark” newsletter. People also can sign up to receive email notices of events, construction updates and other information.
While the city has been experimenting with community outreach through the use of press releases, social media posts and updating its website, professional help will be necessary to reach more people, said City Manager Janine Jordan.
Laramie has partnered with Zencity, a digital community engagement company that works to provide public feedback and surveys to the city from residents.
The city also is in negotiations with a Casper public relations firm that could be contracted over a preliminary six-month period to help improve the city’s outreach efforts, Jordan said.
“When I look at the body of work we’re able to put forward with existing staff … I think we need not just someone to push out social media,” Jordan said. “I feel like we need someone who can create video content for us that truly engages people where they want to watch the video.”
Contracting a firm to work with the city rather than hiring a staff member would protect the city from losing its communications resources if there isn’t a budget for that position in the future, Jordan said.
The council talked about the fact that while the city is trying to reach as many people as possible, using old-fashioned outreach methods aren’t enough. Weaver mentioned that the city needs to not only expand where it’s providing information to residents, but ensure the content is something people want.
“If people aren’t going to engage with those (accounts) and follow them, we’re kind of stuck where we are right now,” he said.
Other council members said that short video content could be used as a tool to educate the community on important things happening in the city, like recycling and wastewater practices.
“We have almost 300 employees that could retrieve great video, then with some editing and polish it could be something really fun,” council member Sharon Cumbie said.