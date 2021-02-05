Social distancing may have put a damper on many forms of entertainment, but local book clubs are still going strong. The Albany County Public Library (ACPL) hosts several book clubs for adults that span many interests and genres. All ACPL book clubs are meeting virtually until further notice, and so this is great option for COVID-safe entertainment and socializing. While the format of these clubs looks different during the pandemic, all local book worms are invited to participate:
WYOMING WINTER BOOK CLUB
This club meets on the last Monday of every month, October 2020 – May 2021. The Wyoming Winter Book Club aims to tackle the classics. This season, they are making their way through Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace. For more information, contact tbrown@acplwy.org.
SILENT BOOK CLUB with WYOMING INSTITUTE FOR HUMANITIES RESEARCH
This club meets every Tuesday from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. The rules are simple: show up on Zoom with whatever book you want, and then read for an hour. For the first few minutes of the meeting, participants can talk about whatever book they brought. Microphones are then muted, and everyone reads together. At the end of the hour, people can share a few points of interest from their book with the group.
AFTER HOURS BOOK CLUB
This club meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Under normal circumstances (i.e. not in a pandemic), good food and good company are paired with a good book that is chosen by the members. The schedule and list of books are as follows:
Feb. 23: "Bringing Down the Duke" by Evie Dunmore
Mar. 30: "Africa My Blood" by Jane Goodall
Apr. 27: "Paradise" by Toni Morrison
May 25: "Lanny" by Max Porter
June 29: "The Stars My Destination" by Alfred Bester
Contact Kathi at kwilhelm@acplwy.org for more information.
MURDER CLUB: A TRUE CRIME BOOK CLUB
This club meets on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
Do you love true crime? Do you listen to the My Favorite Murder podcast? Do you know more than is necessary or socially acceptable about the Golden State Killer, Ted Bundy, or the death of Kathleen Peterson? This is the book club for you! Each month, the club delves into infamous murders, serial killers, and other true crime topics.
Feb 11: "Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland" by Patrick Radden Keefe
Mar. 11: "The Less People Know About Us" by Axton Betz-Hamilton
Contact Bailey at bmurray@acplwy.org.
MOSTLY COZY MYSTERY BOOK CLUB
This club meets on the first Monday of each month at 2 p.m.
This club is great for anyone who enjoys their mysterious without heavy doses of sex and violence. Contact info@acplwy.org for more information about the schedule and future books.
QUINTESSENTIAL SEQUENTIAL
This club meets on the last Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. They are a graphic novel book club. Their next meeting will be Feb. 24, where they will discuss Grass by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim. Contact Tyler at tbrown@acplwy.org for more information.
CENTENNIAL UNFINISHED BOOK CLUB
This is a casual gathering of book lovers who meet in Centennial to discuss a variety of topics and genres. For more information about future dates and times, contact Deb at dshrogen@acplwy.org.
CONTACT THE LIBRARY
Copies of the book club books are available at the Albany County Public Library circulation desk on a first come, first serve basis. Currently, the library is open for reservations to check out books. To schedule a reservation spot, email the library at info@acplwy.org or call (307) 721-2580. For more information about these book clubs, visit acplwy.org/adults/adult-book-clubs