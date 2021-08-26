Beitel Elementary School third grade teachers Tami Whitton, left, and Crystal Graf work out instructions for students Wednesday morning as they prepare for the return to in-person instruction in Albany County School District #1 on Thursday morning.
The door of Zack Weast’s second grade classroom at Beitel Elementary in Laramie welcomes his new students by name. A 10-year veteran teacher, Weast said this will be his fourth year teaching second grade. He said it’s a great age for kids as they begin to find their own voices and learn to problem solve.
Plan for a few extra minutes to get around town this morning as Albany County School District #1 students return to their classes today. After a special Monday meeting of the board of education, all K-8 students and staff must wear faces masks inside at least through Sept. 3.
That requirement didn't seem to dampen the enthusiasm Wednesday at Beitel Elementary School in Laramie.
Above, third grade teachers Tami Whitton, left, and Crystal Graf work out instructions for students as they prepare for the return to in-person instruction.
