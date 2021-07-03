The Medicine Bow National Forest beckons. Whether hiking for the day or camping for a few nights, having such public lands so close is one of the big perks of living in Laramie and southeast Wyoming.
The beauty of the forest is, in some cases, in the eyes of the beholder. There are areas hit hard by the pine beetle epidemic that arrived in earnest by 2010. That’s when needles turned red, then brown and then fell to the ground, leaving bare limbs and dead trees standing. Until weakened root systems finally give way, the trees can stay upright for years; just when they might fall is anyone’s guess.
Mike Snigg, veteran volunteer firefighter with the Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Department, has 20 years with the department, and knows a thing or two about what to look for to ensure a safe outing in the woods, or at least reduce the risk.
When setting up a camp, Snigg follows a simple mantra: Look up, look down, look around.
“First, look up to be sure there are no leaning trees, especially those hung up on another tree,” Snigg said. “Next look down to ensure there aren’t hazards down low. Then walk a circle to be sure conditions in the vicinity are safe.”
Snigg explained that with all the dead beetle kill trees, the leaning trees — what he calls “widow makers” — could come down quite easily, especially with a little help from the notorious Wyoming wind.
Given all the fire activity during the past 20 years, particularly in the southern half of the Snowy Range, special attention should also be given when walking through a burn area.
Fire can burn especially hot near the ground, Snigg said. A 12-inch diameter tree can be reduced to a 4-inch tree at the base, looking almost like a pencil pointing downward, tapering near the ground.
“Such trees can be especially unstable,” Snigg said. “Look around near the ground to avoid being near these hazards.”
Preventing another wildfire is a high priority for U.S. Forest Service personnel this summer. Aaron Voos, public affairs specialist with the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests, reminds those planning a trip to the mountains that Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect forest-wide. He said it’s important for outdoor recreationists to “know before you go” about what restrictions are in force in an area.
“We don’t take making restrictions lightly,” Voos said. “Even though we had the recent rain, we are in the midst of a drought, and dry conditions will return quickly.”
With Stage 1 restriction, open fires are only allowed in fire pits and grates installed by the Forest Service in developed recreation sites.
“For those opting for dispersed camping, open fires are not allowed,” Voos said. Gas fueled devices, such as stoves and barbecue grills, are allowed as long as there is an on-off switch to stop the flame. Kerosene lanterns, tiki torches and candles are not allowed. Also, fireworks are never allowed on Forest Service lands.
Voos said the majority of forest fires are human-caused. Snigg puts the percentage as high as 80%. The important point is that most fires are preventable through personal responsibility.
The Robertson Draw Fire, currently burning near Red Lodge, Montana, and within miles of the Wyoming state line, is human caused. The fire now covers nearly 30,000 acres or about 46 square miles. According to news reports, it was started by a Montana man who tried to repair a dirt bike while riding on a non-motorized trail. He spilled gasoline in the process of trying to get the flooded bike re-started and then ignited the gas when testing a spark plug. The man was arrested on June 23.
While an unusual example, it illustrates that forest fires are often started by humans doing rather inane activities, not realizing the ramifications of their poor judgement.
As forest visitor numbers rise this Fourth of July holiday, take care to enjoy the woods responsibly and safely. Follow fire restriction rules, and take extra care when selecting a campsite or taking a wander through burn areas. Enjoy the outdoors; just do so responsibly and safely.