Thursday was the first day local politicians could officially file as candidates for the upcoming election season.

Positions up for election include seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, state Legislature, governor and secretary of state among others. At the local level, candidates for Albany County sheriff, attorney, county commissioner, Laramie City Council and Albany County School District 1 Board of Education will vie for votes.

  • For commissioner, two of the three seats are up for election.
  • For City Council, four of nine seats are up for election.
  • For ACSD1 board, five of nine seats are up for election.

Candidates have until May 27 to file for the Aug. 16 primary. Early absentee voting begins July 1. General election day is Nov. 8.

The following local candidates have filed for the upcoming election as of Thursday, according to the Albany County elections website and the city of Laramie:

Albany County Commission

  • None

Albany County School District 1

  • None

County Clerk

  • Kayla White, Democrat

County Treasurer

  • Tracy Fletcher, Democrat

County Assessor

  • Chelsie Mathews, Republican

Clerk of the District Court

  • Stacy Lam, Republican

Precinct Committeeman Republican

  • Thomas Mattimore, precinct 14-3
  • Brandon S. Newman, precinct 46-2

Precinct Committeeman Democrat

  • Gary L. Wilken, precinct 46-1

Laramie City Council

  • Ward 1:
    • Allison Cunningham (one seat)
  • Ward 2:

    • Brandon Newman (one seat)

  • Ward 3:
    • None (two seats)

    The following candidates announced their candidacy but have not yet filed:

    Wyoming House District 13

    • Ken Chestek, Democrat

    Albany County Sheriff

    Joel Senior, Republican

    Tags

    Recommended for you

    comments powered by Disqus