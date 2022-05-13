Thursday was the first day local politicians could officially file as candidates for the upcoming election season.
Positions up for election include seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, state Legislature, governor and secretary of state among others. At the local level, candidates for Albany County sheriff, attorney, county commissioner, Laramie City Council and Albany County School District 1 Board of Education will vie for votes.
For commissioner, two of the three seats are up for election.
For City Council, four of nine seats are up for election.
For ACSD1 board, five of nine seats are up for election.
Candidates have until May 27 to file for the Aug. 16 primary. Early absentee voting begins July 1. General election day is Nov. 8.
The following local candidates have filed for the upcoming election as of Thursday, according to the Albany County elections website and the city of Laramie:
Albany County Commission
None
Albany County School District 1
None
County Clerk
Kayla White, Democrat
County Treasurer
Tracy Fletcher, Democrat
County Assessor
Chelsie Mathews, Republican
Clerk of the District Court
Stacy Lam, Republican
Precinct Committeeman Republican
Thomas Mattimore, precinct 14-3
Brandon S. Newman, precinct 46-2
Precinct Committeeman Democrat
Gary L. Wilken, precinct 46-1
Laramie City Council
Ward 1:
Allison Cunningham (one seat)
Ward 2:
Brandon Newman (one seat)
Ward 3:
None (two seats)
The following candidates announced their candidacy but have not yet filed: