About a quarter of legislative races in Wyoming’s 2022 election will likely be decided by default, instead of voters.
Twenty-two state House and Senate seats are set to go uncontested in both the August primary and November general elections, according to the candidate roster released May 27 by the Wyoming Secretary of State. Some 56, meanwhile, have at least two candidates running.
One of those is House District 45, where Laramie Democrat Karlee Provenza is unopposed to retain her seat. Two other Albany County races, for House District 13 and Senate District 9, feature party candidates unopposed for the primary and will face each other in the November general election.
Fifty-three of the 78 state House and Senate races are currently slated to be determined by the primary election because only Republicans are running.
Some races will likely see additional candidates in the general election, as independent and minor party candidates have August deadlines to file for office. At least two are expected, incumbent Rep. Marshall Burt, L-Green River, and Bob Strobel, who plans to run for a seat being vacated by the retirement of Rep. Jim Roscoe, I-Wilson.
Longstanding barriers like financial and time constraints keep some from running for the state’s citizen Legislature. More recently, the increasingly hostile political climate at the state Capitol and beyond may be erecting new hurdles, some of those involved with recruiting candidates say.
“You’re always opening yourself up to scrutiny ... but it feels like now, people are, for lack of a better term, meaner,” said Joe Barbuto, chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party.
It’s not simply a vitriolic spirit that’s keeping some sidelined, but an added concern over personal safety; at least three lawmakers were the subject of death threats during the 2022 budget session. That’s changing the conversation in Wyoming over who is willing to run, according to Barbuto and others.
“This cycle, that’s been more of a concern because they see what’s been happening, and who wants that to happen themselves? Nobody,” Barbuto said.
Scarcity
Some say scarcity also contributes to anemic participation – and long has in Wyoming.
“In the past, there have been races where members don’t have an opponent and it’s simply because there’s not enough people willing to serve,” said Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette.
Bear has worked to recruit candidates for open legislative seats in the past, mostly in his own county. He has not encountered anyone who was reluctant to run for office because of the political climate, he said.
“But I can certainly understand that. It’s not for the faint-hearted,” Bear said.
Before he was elected in 2021, Bear said, raising a family and running a business kept him from running. He’s now a member of the Wyoming House Freedom Caucus, which formed in 2020 to challenge moderate GOP leadership in the Legislature.
“Though their ranks are thin, they’re not shy about standing up to the RINOs [Republican in name only] in the Wyoming Legislature,” Bear said during his speech at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Casper over Memorial Day weekend. He was one of three Wyoming lawmakers asked to give remarks at the event.
Bear will go unchallenged for his seat, as will other self-described true conservative House members. Those whose re-elections appear safe so far due to them having no opponents yet include Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and Rep. Pepper Ottman, R-Riverton.
Meanwhile, several of the House’s more conservative lawmakers filed to make the leap from the House to the Senate. Among them are Bill Fortner, R-Gillette, who will challenge incumbent Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower. Additionally, Rep. Robert Wharff, R-Evanston, will run against incumbent Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, while Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, will challenge incumbent Sen. R.J. Kost R-Powell.
House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, who Freedom Caucus members have targeted as a considered moderate, is running unopposed for the Senate seat vacated by the retirement of Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette.
Facing challengers
Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, received hateful emails during the session, he said, including at least one death threat from an anonymous Facebook account. Brown has been an outspoken critic of Trump and is among the few legislators who publicly support U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
Despite some hesitancy, Brown decided to seek re-election. He now faces two Republican challengers, Dean Petersen and Alan Sheldon. Stephen Latham, a Democrat, has also filed to represent House District 9.
Like Brown, Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Riverton, received a death threat, hers from another lawmaker, Rep. John Romero-Martinez. Both LeBeau and Romero-Martinez will seek re-election. Former Democratic lawmaker Sara Burlingame will challenge Romero-Martinez for her old seat. She was also the subject of threats made by Romero-Martinez.
After being censured by his own county party for supporting Medicaid expansion and writing an op-ed that criticized the state GOP party, incumbent Sen. Cale Case is facing challenger Shawn Olmstead.
Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, expected to face challengers, too.
“I was surprised” that no one filed to run for the seat, Hicks said. “especially after this session.”
During the 2022 budget session, Hicks received a deluge of angry emails, calls and texts from members of the Wyoming Gun Owners Association. Several of those messages were threatening.
This came after Hicks sponsored a bill, which later became law, that prohibits state officials from enforcing federal firearms regulations with some exceptions. WyGO had a similar bill without exceptions, and referred to Hicks’ version as “fake SAPA [Second Amendment protection act] legislation.”
One of the messages Hicks received promised to vote him out of office.
No such opportunity will present itself unless a minor or independent candidate files for Senate District 11. The lack of WyGO-backed candidates in his race suggests the group is “pretty impotent” despite their chest-beating, according to Hicks. WyGo did not respond to WyoFile’s request for comment.
“WyGO is getting shown that they just don’t have the clout they think they do,” Hicks said.