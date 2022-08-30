Seat inspections

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, Sublette County Public Health and Wyoming Highway Patrol partnered to host free child safety seat inspections in 2019.

 Courtesy File Photo

SHERIDAN — A piece of legislation designed to increase child safety on Wyoming roads is being considered by the Wyoming Legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committee this interim session.

Proposed legislation 23-LSO-0025 requires all children younger than the age of 2 to be placed in a rear-facing safety restraint system and increases the fine for failing to ensure young children are in the proper restraint system.

