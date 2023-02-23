There was no ventilation in the operating room in Zambia.
Dr. Dennis Lewis, a general surgeon working for Doctors Without Borders, was spending all day performing surgeries when temperatures soared.
“You can’t turn on a fan in the OR (operating room). I would have to change my shirt after every case because it was soaked, soaking wet,” Lewis said. “The only ventilation was screening around — it was a concrete block building — screening around the bottom.
“It was screened with fine screen to keep out bugs and everything else. While I’m operating, there’s chickens outside. You can hear them pecking and clucking around the building,” Lewis continued pausing to consider the difference between his practice in Zambia rather than the United States.
The differences extend far beyond a few chickens. In the U.S., he said, operating rooms have access to rooms full of technology, ventilators, blood banks and pathology labs; there are intensive care units and hospitals that will take patients needing specialized care.
Few of those are available on a Doctors Without Borders assignment, and that is exactly why Lewis was there. Without technology or resources, he said he and his colleagues learned to improvise and use their skills in the best way possible for patients.
“There’s nothing fancy, but that’s a good challenge, and I feel like you almost have to MacGyver sometimes. You ask, ‘Well, what do you have? We can make that work,’” he said. “You pull out all your mad skills and go from there.”
Lewis recently joined the surgical team on a part-time basis at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie.
In his 33 years as a surgeon, Lewis has spent 13 of those years in Wyoming. In addition, he worked extensively with Doctors without Borders in locations in the Dominican Republic, Nigeria, Zambia, Afghanistan and South Sudan.
Doctors Without Borders, also called Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an international organization that provides “independent, impartial medical humanitarian assistance to the people who need it most.” Its medical team “cares for people affected by conflict, disease outbreaks, natural and human-made disasters, and exclusion from health care in more than 70 countries,” according to its website.
“My clinic, when I was in Zambia, was just a hallway between the buildings. Patients were lined up,” he said. “When they heard there was a surgeon coming they would walk 50 miles with a hernia or some tumor, to see if we could fix it,” he said.
Many of the clinics or hospitals he served in were a “throwback to the 60’s or 70’s,” he said. Instruments and linens are not disposable; everything had to be washed and sterilized.
Many of the areas where Doctors Without Borders offers services are in the middle or an armed conflict, or are still feeling the effects of conflict. Lewis said that despite this, he always felt safe.
He reflected on a night in Port Harcourt, Nigeria after a battle between Nigerian soldiers and rebel fighters.
“There was one night when the rebels and soldiers had one big shootout in the middle of the night; they were all shot up,” he said.
Lewis and his colleagues were back at their compound, some 20-30 miles away. Rest was not an option that night; they had to return to the hospital.
Lewis said that safety is a priority for Doctors Without Borders, and some of the daily routine is based on what is safe for a particular area. In Port Harcourt, this meant rarely traveling after dark.
“Whenever we drove, we took a different route. It’s kind of like living with cartels — you never drive the same way. At the same time, it was pretty sketchy to drive at night. ... But the guys were shot up and at our hospital, so we had to go back in. At night, when you go back in, they drop you off and they don’t come back and get you. It’s, ‘OK, you’re there for the rest of the night.’ And we ended up operating for the rest of the night,” he said.
“I was the only general surgeon there and I had eight guys that were shot up. You kind of triage as best you can: This guys’s first, this one’s second. The anesthesiologist was from Kazakhstan — nice guy, and that’s the fun part of being in an international community — and one other American. The anesthesia machine looked like something out of the ‘50s,” Lewis said.
“The building that we were in, it’s not a hospital, it’s like a old hotel or something, and so where we triage people, we would put them on a stretcher, on a hand stretcher, take them upstairs, (there was no elevator) to the X-ray machine, take a picture and then take them back down. All we had was a flat black and white X-ray, if I wanted an X-ray at all,” he said.
“That night, I was operating on the next guy, this guy’s dying and all I could do is give him fluids. He ended up dying before I could finish. And we still had two, three others after. And finally, the sun’s coming up,” Lewis said, adding that the next full day of clinic and hospital work was about to begin.
Patients who had been fighting each other were able to put aside their animosity while being treated, Lewis said.
“I had no idea who was a rebel and who were soldiers. Once they were in there, they didn’t have any animosity between anyone, like ‘I hate him,’ or ‘I hate him.’ They were appreciative that we took care of them,” Lewis said.
Guns are not allowed in any of the medical compounds and arrests are not permitted. “It’s like, ‘If you have a gun, we’re not going to treat you. If you have a gun, you can’t come in,” he said.
- The scene sounds like an episode from MASH, a movie and television series based on a book by the same name. In fact, it was the 1968 film version that inspired Lewis to become a surgeon.
- “I remember that because the MASH movie when I was in high school was what inspired me to do ... at first in high school I wasn’t like an A student or anything. I was just not directly motivated. When I saw that, I thought that would be cool,” he said.
When Lewis started college, he didn’t think he was “smart enough” to take pre-medicine classes and eventually ended up in law school.
“I went to law school for a few months and said, ‘OK, is this what you want to be for the rest of your life? No.’ I still wanted medicine so I dropped out and went back to college and got two years of pre-med and then got into medicine,” he said.
Lewis started his service with Doctors Without Borders with a two-week deployment in the Dominican Republic. He said that the organization “vets” its prospective doctors. The organization also provides training, so doctors new to an area will know what to expect to find, and what they will likely not find, when they arrive.
Even with that training, Lewis expressed surprise at the kinds of illnesses and injuries he faced in some locations. He shared his observations with friends and family through email newsletters.
One newsletter from Agok, South Sudan described a patient with a chronic, nonhealing wound on his scalp.
“It had been present for many years and just would not go away (he is now 35 years old). He finally decided to come to the hospital to see if we could help,” Lewis wrote. “On examination there was an area about the size of one-third of his scalp on the back of his head where the skull/bone was missing! There was only scar tissue covering the top of his brain which was very friable and bled easily. When we asked him what had happened he shared that he was bitten by a hyena as a child and it took it!
“I have no idea how he survived that ordeal and now, many years later, seeking some help to fix it. Our plan right now is to clean up the wound and eventually cover it with a skin graft. Of course, avoid any contact sports and seek shelter if the sky starts falling.”
Doctors are placed in areas based on their medical and language skills. Though it is not part of the organization’s mission, Lewis said that he felt part of his role was to serve as a kind of ambassador for America.
In Afghanistan, he said, he worked closely with Afghan medical personnel who were in a residency program.
“That was a lot of fun and you can still feel like ambassadors; you represent the United States, so that’s their impression of what America is like,” Lewis said. “I worked hard; I still had a good time and I enjoyed teaching. They appreciated that too, and they said, ‘Hey, we’ve got your back. If something goes down, don’t worry.’”