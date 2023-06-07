Memorial in Lincoln Park
A memorial for the 15-year-old female victim of a drive-by shooting at Lincoln park on the night of April 30.

CHEYENNE — The charges against a second Cheyenne teen who was allegedly involved in a shooting at Lincoln Park will be bound over to district court.

Julian Espinoza, 16, will face felony conspiracy and aiding and abetting first-degree murder charges in district court, Circuit Court Judge Antoinette Williams-Healy ruled early last Friday afternoon.

