...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
North winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE...Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult. Falling and blowing snow
will create low visibilities. The cold wind chills as low as 20
degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Casper Aquifer provides over half of Laramie’s drinking water, along with 100% of many county residents’ water.
After incorporating public comments and perspectives from the community, the city of Laramie and Albany County have released an updated draft of the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan.
The 452-page plan includes a variety of routine updates, along with some changes that represent a renewed collaborative effort between the city of Laramie and Albany County to protect one of the main sources of drinking water for the city and county.
The Casper Aquifer provides 55% of the drinking water for Laramie residents and 100% of the drinking water for the people who live nearby in the county.
The consulting firm Stantec helped create the latest version of the plan. The process included hosting public information meetings about the plan and meetings with local stakeholders.
There were also more than 20 written comments submitted during the public comment process, Albany County Planner David Gertsch said.
The city and county released the first version of the plan in 2001, and have updated it periodically. The city and county most recently had separate versions of the plan, last updated in 2008 and 2011, respectively.
The new plan is a collaboration between the groups, with the majority of the changes impacting the county.
“This is an opportunity to work together as a city and county and come up with one unified plan,” Gertsch said of the most recent draft, which was released to the public Monday.
Some of the changes include a modification of site investigation practices and an update to the western border of the Casper Aquifer Protection Area.
Previous updates to the protection area outlined the necessity for at least 75 feet of Satanka Shale to be present to protect the aquifer from pollutants. The new plan moves the boundary slightly to follow this 75-foot guideline in areas where previous geologic data was found to be inaccurate, according to the draft plan.
The new boundary also better follows property lines and adds protection to the Turner Wellfield and Simpson Springs.
Another notable change to the plan is the requirement that septic systems located in the protection area be updated to include an advanced treatment unit. The rule will apply to any lot smaller than 35 acres where there is less than 75 feet of Satanka Shale present.
Advanced treatment units prevent pollutants, such as nitrate, from leaking into the aquifer from septic systems.
Nitrate contamination can cause a variety of health issues, such as birth defects, thyroid disease and colon cancer.
A past study showed that the East Grand area, and specifically the Laramie Laramie Plains Subdivision area, were impacted by nitrates, according to the plan.
About 65% of wells in the East Grand area showed nitrate contamination, with 4% being above the maximum limit of 10 mg/L. Southwest of Interstate 80 interchange, about 70% of wells had been strongly impacted by nitrate contamination with levels of above 2 mg/L.
The emphasis on septic systems was a point of contention among Albany County Commission candidates during the latest election cycle.
Current commissioner Heber Richardson and candidate Terri Jones, who will take his place next term, expressed during a candidate forum that the concern over septic systems polluting the aquifer was overstated.
Commissioner Pete Gosar said protecting the water source is important, and that there could be funding available to help people update their septic systems.
The plan will now go through the approval process, which will include multiple public meetings. A joint meeting to discuss the plan will take place November 29, and other meetings will be scheduled from there.
“It's been a good process,” Gertsch said. “I think the folks we worked with are professional and did a good job and we’ll have a good product at the end of it.”