The Casper Aquifer provides over half of Laramie’s drinking water, along with 100% of many county residents’ water.

After incorporating public comments and perspectives from the community, the city of Laramie and Albany County have released an updated draft of the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan.

The 452-page plan includes a variety of routine updates, along with some changes that represent a renewed collaborative effort between the city of Laramie and Albany County to protect one of the main sources of drinking water for the city and county.

