The Casper Aquifer Protection Plan inched closer to acceptance on Wednesday from the city of Laramie and Albany County.
At a special meeting of the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission, all changes to the plan, made recently by the city, were accepted by the commissioners.
The proposed new Casper Aquifer Protection Plan (CAPP) is in the form of two similar, but not identical documents, David Gertsch, Albany County planner, told the commissioners as he summarized the current status. The goal is that the back-and-forth process will ultimately result in a plan that both government entities accept.
In addition to accepting the city’s changes, the county planning commission adopted two amendments to the plan’s appendices. A new version of the plan will be sent back to the city for consideration.
Neither of the amendments were substantive, requiring a public hearing, Bern Hinckley, planning and zoning commission chairman, said. One amendment changed the format of the appendix and another corrected the county regulations cited in the document.
The Casper Aquifer supplies approximately 55% of the drinking water for the 31,317 residents of the city of Laramie and 100% for many of the nearby residents of Albany County.
The draft update of the plan states that the CAPP’s purpose is to protect and preserve the Casper Aquifer’s drinking water for the city and county, and to protect both municipal and domestic wells drawing water from the aquifer.
Included in the draft is a look at the western boundary of the CAPP and recommendations for handling site-specific investigation areas.
Site-specific investigations outline the geological features that must be present and steps that must be taken to recommend that a parcel of property be included in a watershed protection zone. That zone, the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone, was first adopted in 2000.
Gertsch reviewed the meetings held with groups with an interest in the project, including the members of the Albany County Clean Waters Advocates; a group of technical experts; and members of the CAPP network, a group of landowners in the aqua protection area.
“We’ve received a lot of feedback on this in the year-plus that this has been out,” Hinckley said. “Over the course of our 30-day official review period we’ve gotten some public comments so the planning commission has met and given us a very extensive set of amendments.”
Wednesday’s public hearing, “Brought our body of input to a close,” Hinckley said. “Based on that we’ll go forward and make our recommendations on how to proceed.”
Later, in response to a question from commissioner Merav Ben-David about comments that were emailed to commission members just before the meeting, Gertsch said the comments will be included with the meeting minutes.
“We’re never foreclosing public comment. Anybody can comment anytime they want. It will just be outside of the formal hearing,” Hinckley said.
The CAPP, which Hinckley said includes “copious” recommendations, but not regulations. Public hearings will be held as regulations are considered, he said.
“That will follow adoption of the plan, that’s the point at which planning and zoning will be reviewing regulations and passing those on to the county commission for consideration,” Hinckley said. “The actual regulations are yet to come.”
Only one member of the public elected to speak at the hearing.
Patricia Cavicchioni, a member of the Albany County Clean Water Advocates, who thanked the commissioners for their “extensive work on the Casper Aquifer Protection Program, known as CAPP. Your work, together with the city to accomplish this task, is much appreciated.”
She also thanked community members who made the time to add their comments to the plan.
For more information about the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, including all documents, studies, maps and ordinances, visit online on the city’s website at https://cityoflaramie.org/226/Casper-Aquifer-Protection-Plan or the county’s website at https://www.co.albany.wy.us/254/Casper-Aquifer.