Casper businessman launches campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Barrasso

Casper businessman and fourth-generation Wyomingite Reid Rasner announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Sen. John Barrasso at the start of August.

 EIN Presswire/courtesy

CHEYENNE — Casper businessman Reid Rasner says he listened to the call for him to run for office and to unseat Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. John Barrasso.

Rasner announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate at the start of August and kicked off his campaign with a launch party Tuesday in Casper. Although Rasner told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that he never intended to enter federal-level politics, he said he could no longer deny the groups asking him to step up to the plate.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus