Problems come in all sizes.
The Cathedral Home Community Resource Center has staff and strategies to help families solve small problems before they become big ones. But, Max Prevost, resource center coordinator said, they can help solve big ones, too.
The resource center is a free service that helps participants learn how to navigate housing, parenting, financial issues, as well as access to mental health counseling.
The resource center is a service of Cathedral Home, a Laramie nonprofit organization that provides a residential treatment center and school for youth and a youth crisis center in addition to the community resource center.
Services for youth and families are key offerings at the resource center, but no one in the community will be turned away. The center staff works with clients for as long as they need help.
Prevost described a client, a Cathedral Home graduate who came to the center years after leaving the school. The family was facing a series of financial and logistical problems.
The center’s approach, he said, was to help them make the problems less overwhelming by solving them one at a time. It reduces the feeling of being stuck, with no good options.
“They had kids in Cheyenne that they were trying to see. And so they needed gas money to get over to Cheyenne. So we gave them gas money. They came in, we helped them out with that financial support. Then we sat down with them and figured out there was more going on,” Prevost said.
The center then helped the family set up medical services and looked at their family finances together. Center staff were able to find the family more affordable housing.
“They’re working on skill building and they’re in a much, much better place now,” he said.
Prevost added that making the call for the first appointment often presents options that clients don’t know are out there.
“There’s no wrong door. Someone can enter our program thinking they are coming in for one specific service but as we have a conversation, needs kind of reveal themselves and we’ll talk about what might be more appropriate,” Prevost said. “It can be as simple a problem and we can still help, and it can be as complex a need and we’ll try and figure it out with you.”
The resource center is in a residential-style building on 5th Street. Inside are meeting rooms, a lounge, kitchen and laundry.
Board games and art supplies fill the bookcases in one of the meeting rooms.
In the center of the house is a free pantry stocked with donated canned goods, including staples such as rice, hygiene items and baby supplies.
Although the site was once used as a group home, the resource center does not provide any overnight lodging. The need for affordable housing is an ongoing problem that the center tackles.
“Laramie does not have a homeless shelter and there are few emergency housing options. The rental market is growing and outpacing affordability,” Prevost said. “In my mind, housing is at the center of just about everything. If you don’t have stable housing, how are you going to be able to source for food. If you need therapy, you’re not going to focus on making gains in therapy if you don’t have a place where you’re going to sleep tonight.”
Cathedral Home does offer emergency shelter for youth up to age 17. The Laramie Youth Crisis Center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and has emergency and group home beds available.
In 2022, the resource center served 219 individuals. At any one time about 40 clients may be participating in center programs. A large portion of that number comes from the Cathedral Home’s residential campus.
Prevost explained that after a student turns 18 and leaves the residential program, they are eligible for additional Cathedral Home services for a year and a lifetime offer to use the center’s services.
The staff at the center often works with young people who have been in, and left the foster system, or are experiencing family issues.
“With that level of instability, ‘adulting’ hasn’t been really modeled for them consistently, so they don’t have necessarily an idea of what skills they need to live independently,” he said.
Some skills include banking, making appointments, how to talk with a landlord if there is a problem and healthy relationships.
The approach at the resource center is mentorship with an emphasis on goal planning. Prevost sees mentorship as powerful tool because it sidesteps the stigma and fear that sometimes is attached to therapy.
The center can direct clients to mental health services, but Prevost explained that some young people are afraid that they will receive a diagnosis that will limit their options in the future.
“A really positive mentorship goes a long way, because it is one of the protective factors that you can put around a kid who is struggling; someone they look up to,” he said.
The mentor also demonstrates what it is like to work with a good consistent communicator with a predictable level of structure.
The center’s structure helps families find the resources they need to solve and prevent problems. Parents or individuals can get training in parenting, finances or help with filling out for services such as Medicaid.
Parenting skills training is one of the growing services at the center.
“After the pandemic, parents realized that they had been struggling and need additional support on how to parent kids who are experiencing anxiety, depression, aggression; behaviors that are worrisome. Parents ask, ‘I don’t want my kid to go to a residential treatment facility, so what can I do now to prevent that?’” Prevost said.
Most of the training is one-on-one, rather than classes. Participation is always voluntary. Clients can accept or reject suggestions for skill-building sessions or referrals to professional counselors.
