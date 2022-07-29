After Albany County Commissioners denied an application for more than $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money, Cathedral Home for Children has been given approved for more than half its initial request.

The Laramie nonprofit organization contested the commission’s denial, sparking a discussion of the youth group’s overall costs and benefits to the community prior to unanimously giving a green light for more than $360,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus