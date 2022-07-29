After Albany County Commissioners denied an application for more than $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money, Cathedral Home for Children has been given approved for more than half its initial request.
The Laramie nonprofit organization contested the commission’s denial, sparking a discussion of the youth group’s overall costs and benefits to the community prior to unanimously giving a green light for more than $360,000.
Cathedral Home for Children provides location-specific services for youth and their families following traumatic events. Those include shelter services, which are often essential youth experiencing parental loss or other trauma.
“It’s interesting that the Legislature wants to build things, to build stuff, rather than provide services,” Commissioner Heber Richardson said during the discussion.
Richardson referenced an overall trend in how the nearly $1.4 billion in ARPA money Wyoming received is being allocated. He said it often seems to focus on improving infrastructure without addressing issues with staffing or overall availability of services.
Other commissioners agreed the trend in allocating the federal money is an issue for local organizations that often prioritize spending based on community needs.
“You can’t help a kid with a building entirely. More often you need a person in a building to be helpful,” said Commissioner Chairman Pete Gosar. “But it’s a recurring cost, and nobody likes a recurring cost, I guess.”
Cathedral Home for Children offers transition services for youth preparing to move out on their own and a program that aims to keep older teens with criminal records from reoffending. Many services are residential, and that can increase costs significantly compared to community programs that focus on after-school activities or community co-ordination alone.
“I think that there’s some value in Albany County kids being placed in Albany County,” said Richardson.
Many programs that help youth in transition often do not prioritize location when making placements, he said. What Cathedral does is help avoid new stresses by offering local residential services instead of moving youth already stressed from whatever crisis they’re addressing outside their community.
After about 30 minutes of discussion, commissioners agreed to approve a lower amount than requested. More than $109,000 was approved first to account for recent financial losses experienced by Cathedral Home for Children, with an additional $254,000 to account for losses expected through 2023. Originally, the organization had requested more than $508,000 for ongoing losses, but commissioners agreed to cut that ask amount in half.
A Cathedral official expressed gratitude for commissioners in reconsidering their previous denial.
“We’re really appreciative, relieved and grateful for the revision in the decision that was made about our funding,” said Development Director Rachel LeBeau. “Cathedral home did (provide essential services throughout COVID-19), we never closed our doors, we didn’t turn people away and suffered pretty significant financial losses with state budget cuts.”
LeBeau added that discussion about the financial struggles in caring for youth created mutual understanding between Cathedral Home for Children and Albany County government.