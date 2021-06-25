Across the country and the globe, communities celebrate LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and beyond) pride throughout the month of June to honor the legacy of the June 1969 Stonewall Riots, which ignited the modern-day LGBTQ+ rights movements.
In 1999, 30 years after the Stonewall Riots, the nation was shaken by the murder of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man, outside of Laramie city limits. Since Shepard’s death, the Laramie community has worked hard to build a space for healing, acceptance and love for the LGBTQ+ community.
In the present day, one could notice that many Laramie businesses have rainbow flags hanging all year long. Rainbow flags are a ubiquitous symbol of LGBTQ+ pride and solidarity. For many community members and visitors, these symbols are beacons of warmth, safety, tolerance and hospitality.
Since 2017, Laramie PrideFest has celebrated, honored and supported Wyoming’s LGBTQ+ community. During the last four years, PrideFest has evolved from a weekend celebration into a month-long festival that incorporates elements of advocacy and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and the Laramie community as a whole.
“These two goals of advocacy and celebration aren’t mutually exclusive,” said Daniel Galbreath, board member for Laramie PrideFest. “One of the great things about this being a fest, rather than a singular event, is that different events offer different kinds of involvement.”
Organizations and individuals have a variety of opportunities to get involved as little or as much as they want.
“Because of COVID, everything went virtual last year, and we learned a lot. This year, we’re including more virtual events,” Galbreath said. These virtual events include a virtual chat with a therapist, a virtual consent course, and a “Know Your Rights” seminar from Wyoming’s American Civil Liberties Union.
In addition to these virtual events, the 2021 Laramie PrideFest has put on a plethora of other activities, such as a drag storytime at the Albany County Public Library, queer trivia with the University of Wyoming LGBTQ+ Employee Network and PrideFest karaoke at the Great Untamed. On Tuesday, community members packed into the Depot downtown for Tales at the Taphouse, during which several people shared stories of courage and community. Attendees ate food from Devine Eats and sipped beer from Coal Creek Taphouse.
“Getting the community together and getting to see each other in person is always important. And, it’s even more important this year,” Galbreath said. He added these events, particularly Pride in the Park, will be a great opportunity for Laramie to get its social fix after a long, isolating year.
Pride in the Park
Although PrideFest has been hosting events throughout the month of June, the biggest event will undoubtedly be Pride in the Park. Pride in the Park will take place from noon to 6 p.m. in Washington Park on Saturday, June 26.
Prior to this, community members can participate in the Pride Proclamation and March, starting at 10 a.m. from First Street Plaza in downtown Laramie.
“Pride in the Park is the really big flagship event. There will be a lot of performers, different organizations hosting tables and a picnic provided by PFLAG,” Galbreath said.
PFLAG is the first and largest national organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families and their allies. Pride in the Park is an opportunity for organizations and businesses to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community, and for LGBTQ+ people to show support for these organizations.
There will be two Laramie High School students hosting a table and emceeing performances. Albany County Public Health will be distributing free COVID-19 vaccines. Galbreath stressed that Pride in the Park, as well as other PrideFest events, is family friendly and open to the entire community.
“None of these events are just for LGBTQ+ people. They are for allies and community members, and anyone who is just curious about what the LGBTQ+ community brings to Laramie,” Galbreath said. “It’s about celebrating our community together.”
Laramie PrideFest requests that people wear masks to protect the most vulnerable community members.
More information
For more information, and to learn more about other Laramie PrideFest event, visit www.laramiepridefest.com, or follow Laramie PrideFest on Facebook and Instagram.