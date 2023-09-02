BUFFALO — The last weekend of summer. A time for a picnic or last outing on Lake DeSmet. A celebration of the contributions of American workers.
Since 1894, the federal government has set aside the first Monday in September for Labor Day. While initially organized by trade unions and labor movements to celebrate the importance of American workers, over time the holiday has taken on a diverse set of meanings, from the unofficial start of the school year to the starting weekend for fall sports, such as football and NASCAR.
To celebrate this Labor Day, the Bulletin spoke with workers across the community to better understand their work, the contributions of their labor and what goes into a day on the jobs that keep Johnson County and Wyoming running.
Cody Martin and Tory Arndt, wastewater treatment plant operators
For Cody Martin and Tory Arndt, their job is all about managing those “bugs.” That’s their nickname for the microorganisms that break down the nearly 1 million gallons of raw sewage that comes into their facility east of Buffalo on Stockyard Road every summer day.
“When you’re an operator, you just think of it as mud,” said Martin, looking out over the bubbling aeration basin at the facility, while giving a tour of the headworks and basement pumps, the ultraviolet disinfection station and the roaring blowers.
Arndt began working for the city on sanitation trucks but moved up to his role at the wastewater treatment facility after years of coursework and exams. Martin came to the Buffalo facility after working at other treatment facilities across the country.
The Buffalo plant is unique because the same water that comes into the facility — from the Buffalo Water Treatment Plant in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains — is dumped back out into Clear Creek as treated water. It’s important that the water is treated well, because downstream the town of Clearmont uses the creek as its water source. If untreated sewage goes back into Clear Creek, it would be disastrous for wildlife and humans.
A lot of the day-to-day work for the plant operators is taking readings of solids-content and nitrate levels, checking pumps and maintaining the facilities. If parts of the plant break down, Martin and Arndt have to react fast.
Every member of the three-person team — which also includes trainee Jessica Roduner — takes night shifts, and if anything breaks down, an automated system will call out to the staff that a fix is needed.
“There have been days when we’re in waders down in that clarifier up to our chests in human waste,” said Arndt, who mentioned that he slipped and fell into the aeration pool once.
“The mental challenge is figuring out what will make the bugs happy,” Martin said, referring to the microorganisms that decompose the sewage. “As temperatures change, as the wind blows hard, those are all factors that play into the biology.”
The operators have to take continuing education credits and attend conferences to stay up to date on their licenses.
“We’re really jack of all trades,” Arndt said. “One day we’re mowing lawns and the next day (we’re) doing chemistry.”
Penny Ramirez and Shana Cuka, servers
Penny Ramirez has been at the Busy Bee Diner for six years and has been working in the restaurant business since she was 26.
“I did work in factories and I really enjoyed it, but then I wanted to try to do service, to see if I was any good at it or not,” she said. “I ended up being pretty good at it, and here I am today, 20 years later.”
She gets to the Busy Bee at 6:40 a.m. on the days she works. She makes coffee, cleans the counters, gets out her butter and creamer, her sanitation bucket and ice. By 7 a.m. customers are waiting for her to open the door, especially during the busy summer season.
“Summers. That’s where you make your money, so you’ve got to move it,” she said, bustling back and forth between the dining room and the kitchen on a busy Thursday morning, carrying trays of eggs and steaming cups of coffee.
Ramirez works with Shana Cuka, another server who also works as a bartender at the Occidental Saloon.
“The customers at the Occidental, they’ll actually sit and talk with the bartender,” Cuka said. That doesn’t happen as often at the diner.
As for troublesome customers, Ramirez grinned, and joked that it’s the old regulars who are the biggest headache. She deems the regulars her “group of old men.”
“When you first start, your regulars will give you crap until you get used to it or give crap back,” she said.
“They’re like 90 years old, and they come in every day for coffee,” Cuka said.
“They like the service and that’s why they come,” Ramirez said. “(We) girls give them some good service.”
Ramirez said that every night she goes home exhausted, tired out from running around the window section that looks over Clear Creek.
“I’m in my 40s, and I don’t move around like I used to,” she said. “My brain says, ‘Yeah, I can do it.’ My body says, ‘You better not do that again.’”
Caleb Cohoon, carpenter
Caleb Cohoon’s experience in carpentry and construction work began when he was a kid, doing small projects around the house with his dad. With family he learned the basics, like how to read a tape measure and use a saw safely.
Later he took a construction tech class at Buffalo High School, and afterward he started to work with a local contractor in Buffalo every summer while attending St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
“I do a little bit of everything now,” he said. “I do sheetrock, framing and a little bit of finish work and concrete. I’m not really a huge fan of doing roofs, but I can do that too.”
Seven or eight years ago Cohoon decided to start working independently, and since then has done all sorts of projects around town, from concrete and dirt work to hanging sheetrock and building ramps.
In the summer he starts his day early, around 7 a.m., and when the days are longer he doesn’t stop working until 6 or 7:30 p.m. at night. That changes in the winter months, when his days end with the light.
If the project demands it, he’ll work weekends too.
“One of the most challenging things about being a carpenter is making sure everything is up to code and safe, and making sure we have a good finished product at the end,” he said. “I’m pretty happy with all of my projects. As you gain more experience, your work gets better as you go along.”
