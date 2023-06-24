Laramie is diverse and colorful with its residents spanning the full spectrum of lifestyles.
An example of the sundry culture in the Gem City of the Plains was during the final day of the seventh annual Laramie PrideFest on June 17.
The month of June is known as Pride Month across the nation, dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and honoring its history.
For more than a week Laramie PrideFest hosted many events around the city which were open to anyone who wanted to participate whether an ally or a part of the LGBTQ+ community.
“This event fosters a sense of community, inclusivity and joy in the queer community of Laramie and our friends and our families,” Laramie PrideFest Board Chair Kevin Rossi said. “We try to have something for everyone, something for introverts, extroverts and all walks of life. We are really trying to put Laramie on the map as a really good spot for this community and for Wyoming.”
During the morning of June 17, citizens gathered at 1st Street Plaza on the corner of East Grand Avenue and 1st Street in downtown. The day’s events began with the Vice Mayor Sharon Cumbie reading a city council proclamation.
The proclamation included the history and purpose of PrideFest in Laramie and the support the city council wants to bring to the community.
PrideFest is important to the queer community in Laramie, allowing those who have been pushed out of homes or hurt for their identity to find a home with people with the same ideas and stories. Attendee Kelly Teichman also spoke about the meaning of PrideFest to the gathering and shared their story.
“It’s nice to be seen. I was kicked out of my home when I was 17 years old,” she said. “Where I lived in Ohio, it was not acceptable to be other than straight. I didn’t even come out and I hid my relationships. Coming out and being open and seeing people that are just like me feels so nice.”
Teichman and their fiancé Austin Morgan brought with them their child and a friend’s child to show them that love is love and there is no harm in it.
After the proclamation and testimonials, the seventh annual PrideFest March began around downtown and then on the north side of Grand Avenue toward the green area of the Albany County Courthouse front entrance. They waved flags and signs to passing cars with those occupants reciprocating with honks of support. The group then walked back to 1st Street Plaza.
Following the march, the PrideFest party continued with Pride in the Park at Washington Park near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. Many local and statewide organizations set up informational booths around the stage. Food was provided by Laramie PFLAG as well as a several food trucks for a family-friendly picnic atmosphere. Several LGBTQ+ artists featured live performances on stage.
The packed day concluded that night with Laramie PrideFest Boogie at The Collective for a last hurrah and to close out a full schedule of nine days of local events catering to everyone that began on June 9.