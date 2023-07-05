Thousands of people decked out in red, white and blue filled Washington Park as Laramie citizens and people from around the region celebrated the biggest party of the year.

Freedom has a Birthday, a longtime community event celebrating America’s Independence, kicked off early Tuesday with tents, food trucks and attractions filling the park.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at by email at news@laramieboomerang.com

Tags

comments powered by Disqus