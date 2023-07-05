Thousands of people decked out in red, white and blue filled Washington Park as Laramie citizens and people from around the region celebrated the biggest party of the year.
Freedom has a Birthday, a longtime community event celebrating America’s Independence, kicked off early Tuesday with tents, food trucks and attractions filling the park.
Albany County Coordinator Tonia Ridge was standing at the U.S. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Program booth enjoying the sun and sharing her message with those who stopped.
“I think it’s great that businesses can come together and let citizens know what services they provide for the community,” Ridge said. “Yeah, I think it’s just great.”
Food trucks like Kona Ice, Flaco Tacos, Cowboy Kettle Corn, LLC and many others lined the food-court circle including the Laramie Fire Department (LFD) that was barbecuing on the far east end of the food court.
There were also several children attractions including LFD’s Ol’ Fashion Hosedown, Laramie Parks and Recreation Center Department wading pool and free ice cream cones by Meadow Gold Dairy and the Masonic Temple.
Alongside the day’s festivities, local groups filled the park looking to spread awareness on religion, local programs, politics and services.
City Council members Erin O’Doherty and Vice Mayor Sharon Cumbie manned the city of Laramie booth teaching passersby about recycling. At the booth, people were asked to play a game to win some city of Laramie shwag.
“We have a box of trash and then we allow people to look at the brochures. So essentially, it’s an open book,” Cumbie said. “Then they divided it into recycling, trash or glass. We’re just trying to promote recycling.”
All around everyone was happy to meet up with family and friends, share some kettle corn and walk the park.
“This is what makes Laramie idyllic,” O’Doherty said. “Everybody comes out so you could be sure to run into everybody and have a good time.”
Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at by email at news@laramieboomerang.com