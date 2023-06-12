The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area in...
Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming...
Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 500 PM MDT.
* At 208 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area. Between 0.5 and 1
inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1
inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow
moving through the Pelton Creek and Boswell Creek. The debris flow
can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding caused by
thunderstorms in and around the Mullen Fire Burn Scar
Area.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Miller Lake Campground, Evans Creek Campground, Illinois Creek
Campground, Boswell Creek Campground and Woods Landing-Jelm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and
ditches in the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area. Severe debris flows can
also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed
away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Laramie County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms and
thunderstorms moving over the same areas will increase the
potential for localized flash flooding, particularly those
areas that received heavy rain Sunday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
The popular USDA Forest Service visitor center has opened thanks to collaboration with Albany County Tourism Board and Common Outdoor Ground.
A partnership between Common Outdoor Ground (COG), Albany County Tourism Board, and the Laramie Ranger District has allowed the Centennial Visitor Center to open for the summer of 2023.
The visitor center is a Forest Service building, located just west of Centennial along the Snowy Range Scenic Byway (Wyoming Highway 130) and at the boundary of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Hours of operation for the center will be from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday.
The visitor center offers a wide variety of information services to the public, however, will not be selling any form of maps or forest product permits (i.e., fuel wood or Christmas tree permit). There will be a limited selection of souvenir items for sale.
While the center has been staffed to a level enough for opening, COG is asking for volunteers to work occasional shifts at the visitor center by signing up through their email: commonoutdoorground@gmail.com.
COG is a nonprofit, community organization providing volunteer support for sustainability of outdoor spaces in southeast Wyoming.
This will be the sixth year that COG has partnered with the Laramie Ranger District under a signed agreement. Although in the past the agreement has facilitated coordination of volunteers and resources, COG partnered with the Albany County Tourism Board to fund the visitor information services positions for the summer of 2023.
The Albany County Tourism Board is responsible for promoting the area to visitors to support the local economies and communities in the county.
Through the statewide lodging tax, the Wyoming Office of Tourism has been able to allocate Destination Development Funding to local lodging tax boards, including the Albany County Tourism Board, to in turn support and improve the local tourism infrastructure. Without their support, this project would not be possible.
More information about the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland can also be found on its website, fs.usda.gov/main/mbr/home, or social media channels: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.