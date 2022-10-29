Next weekend, the Alice Hardie Stevens Center stage will be filled with a group of dedicated actors, directors and stage hands from The Unexpected Company ready to give the town a laugh.
Throughout its history the troupe has put on about 25 performances and donated over $100,000 to local nonprofits — achievements that the group’s nine original members would have been shocked by when they decided to start the company in 2005.
The company began with the goal of creating a space for people aged 50 and older to gather for a good time, and benefit the community while doing it. The group has worked extensively with the Laramie Plains Museum, Eppson Center for Seniors and other local nonprofits to donate earnings from their ticket sales.
While the group has dabbled in Agatha Christie and musicals, most of the productions are comedic. In this way, the company offers a space for people of all ages to build connections with a smile on their faces.
“Our goal is to empower the lives of older adults to bridge the generation gap and dispel some of the stereotypes of the ‘golden years,’” said Germaine St. John, the founder of the company.
Now returning for its second production after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the troupe hopes to bring new energy to the stage.
The production, titled “Six Slices of Life,” is a series of comedy vignettes that follow the characters through everyday situations like buying shoes or going to the movies.
“Bill has rules about his daily crossword puzzle: NO CHEATING! Absolutely no dictionary, no thesaurus and no computer help is allowed. Lilah, his wife, knows a thing or two about crosswords and especially about her husband,” reads the description for one of the vignettes, titled “Crosswords.”
Another outlines the unruly meeting of a senior residence advisory committee, while another, titled “The Naked Man on the Couch,” tells the story of an unexpected visitor who happens to be naked “to the delight of some and the horror of others.”
“We try to be funny,” St. John said. “We want people to be entertained.”
The show will be a welcome recovery from the past few years, which saw a decrease in membership for a host of reasons related to the pandemic. Now, the group is rebuilding with many new members making their debut in the upcoming production.
“I believe The Unexpected Company really fills a void in the community, because when seniors retire it gives them a social life and gives them something to do,” said Lorraine Van Zee, the president of the company. “It really stretches our limits, because most of us haven’t been on stage since high school, or maybe ever.”
In addition to the social aspect, the company allows members to stay active and keep their minds sharp while doing something good in the community, she said.
With this upcoming production, the company is looking forward to bringing the audience together for another of many nights of laughter.
“I just think it’s a great outlet for seniors to go out and participate in the community and have some fun,” Van Zee said.