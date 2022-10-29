"Six Slices of Life" 1

Susan Pennington and Peggy McCrackin of The Unexpected Company rehearse for a production of “The Six Slices of Life.” Public performances will take place Nov. 4-6.

 Carol Kobulnicky/courtesy

Next weekend, the Alice Hardie Stevens Center stage will be filled with a group of dedicated actors, directors and stage hands from The Unexpected Company ready to give the town a laugh.

Throughout its history the troupe has put on about 25 performances and donated over $100,000 to local nonprofits — achievements that the group’s nine original members would have been shocked by when they decided to start the company in 2005.

