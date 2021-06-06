Physical education teacher Eli Lilly’s voice boomed from the intercom at the old Deti Stadium during a vibrant, colorful chalk run fundraiser Thursday for the Laramie Montessori Charter School.
“We’re all about growth, and a garden is a great way to see that,” Lilly proclaimed.
The inaugural Montessori Flower Run grossed $1,750 — nearly $800 over its target amount.
“It’s been great because of the generosity of our parents,” Director and Principal Jeff Verosky said.
The fundraiser was quickly-organized and a much-needed, end-of-the-year celebration, Verosky said, adding he and his staff wanted to provide something fun and physically engaging for the kids to enjoy to reward their prolonged good behavior during the school year despite COVID-19 restrictions.
“I’ve bragged on the students to parents and community members that they have done such a great job this year with the mask-wearing and social distancing … it’s been tough,” Verosky said.
Throughout the year, staff and faculty very rarely had to correct their students or remind them to be COVID safe.
“We wanted to celebrate,” the principal said, and what better way to do so than by starting the summer throwing chalk bombs at one another?
The fundraiser was at the old Deti Stadium on Reynolds Street, providing ample space for students in all grade levels — and their parents — to run around and “chalk” colorful flower bombs on their white attire.
All proceeds went toward the garden program, which promotes hands-on learning experiences with an ultimate goal of teaching the children to think and care for living things other than themselves, Ms. Kaylie Vendela, lower elementary teacher (first through third grade) and acting director of the garden Montessori garden program, said.
“Montessori is all about learning about the whole to something … and learning how to appreciate it,” Vendela said.
She added that taking care of plants and vegetables is something we almost take for granted and her hope is to bring awareness to the connection between her students and their environment.
The garden program idea — lacking a budget of any kind — was sowed in Vendela’s classroom when she asked her students if they would be interested in caring for plants as a class project. Every student showed unequivocal enthusiasm.
“The most engaged they were all year was when I was talking about plants,” Vendela said, who added this was the first year students were really able to get involved with the gardening process.
Students harvested seeds from last year’s yield and learned how to sow and care for them during germination and maturity. Her students were also given a personal plant to tend to, so Vendela’s classroom closely resembles a plant nursery.
“It’s filled with plants,” Vendela laughed, “[and] our vision (for the garden program) is to be able to have a project for each teacher to implement in their own classrooms.”
This planting season, students and staff grew peppers, tomatoes, pumpkins and cucumber; and holly hock and morning glory.
“And lots of herbs: mint, chamomile — you name it, we got it,” Vendela said.
During the event, four stations were set up: a chalk station, where students were tasked with throwing chalk bombs — chalk powder wrapped in fabric or cheese chalk; a running station, where students had to try and avoid getting chalked; a garden station; and a snack and hydration station near the center of the field.
“In the future, we’re hoping to get more stations … that way the kids can have more activities,” Veroksky said.
When time came to clean up the field and bask in the glory of the afternoon, Verosky had a special treat for the kids, which they had anticipated the entire last week of school.
“I somehow agreed to kiss a pig in front of all the students … if the school raised our goal,” Verosky said.
Given they raised $750 over their target, he had no choice but to surround himself with amused and giggling children and kiss a pig.
He said he was anticipating a mature pig that would come staggering in on his own legs; it seemed a sigh of relief came across Verosky’s face, however, when he saw it was a weeks-old piglet.
“What a great day,” he said.