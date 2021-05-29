The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance (LCBA) and Laramie Main Street Alliance (LMSA) presented their annual reports during a May 25 work session to the Laramie City Council.
In what has been a tempestuous economic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both LCBA and LMSA’s annual report presentations to the council were largely positive and optimistic.
LARAMIE CHAMBER BUSINESS ALLIANCEOver the past 10 years, the city has contributed $1,040,000 in funds to the LCBA through a fee for service contract through which LCBA provides an array of economic development services for Laramie. This fee for service agreement requires that municipal funds be invested in economic development activities, such as recruitment, retention and business park expansion. In fiscal year 2020-2021, $90,000 was paid by the city to LCBA to provide such services for the city of Laramie.
“There weren’t many free moments for our staff last year as they helped businesses through the pandemic,” said Brad Enzi, CEO and president of LCBA. He referred to LCBA’s staff adapting to what he deemed the “pandemic pivot.” Following this pivot, they were compelled to abruptly shift gears in order to focus more on retaining a workforce rather than creating one.
Throughout his presentation to city council, Enzi laid out several major organizational accomplishments despite the hardships of the pandemic. He noted that the program, Leadership Laramie, continued through the pandemic. Leadership Laramie is a two-year program designed to build leadership skills, provide networking opportunities and familiarize participants with their communities.
Additionally, LCBA established a nonprofit fund through the Wyoming Community Foundation, participated in a Greenway cleanup project and engaged in more than 20 start-up business consultations.
Enzi also noted that, in the last year, LCBA helped create and retain 273 jobs within the Laramie community through LCBA projects. Over 30 additional jobs were created through LCBA assistance. They conducted over 350 member meetings in order to understand and assist in the impact of what was an extraordinary year. LCBA also developed and launched a $1 million revolving loan fund with the Economic Development Association (EDA) and partnered with the city to administer COVID grants and loans to businesses.
“Given all the challenges everyone has wrestled with in the last year, I think it’s worth noting that the LCBA was still able to come through with their commitment on a gradual reduction of city support. It’s commendable that the LCBA was able to build upon that even in light of all what’s been happening over the last year,” Mayor Paul Weaver said.
After Enzi concluded his presentation, Councilmember Brian Harrington (Ward 1) asked Enzi where he felt the Laramie City Council should focus their efforts in the upcoming year. Enzi’s response was quick and concise.
“Housing. Housing, housing, housing,” he said, noting that with its current housing situation, the city cannot support traditional population growth or business and increased population growth.
LARAMIE MAIN STREET ALLIANCE
After LCBA’s presentation, LMSA’s director, Trey Sherwood, joined the call to share their annual report. Over the past 10 years, the city has contributed $389,222 to LMSA.
LMSA partners with the Wyoming Business Council’s Main Street division and is guided by the principles of the National Main Street program. This program maintains a “Four-Point Approach” to downtown development that includes economic development, design, organization and promotion. Laramie paid $50,000 to LMSA for fiscal year 2020/2021 to provide economic development services to the 28-block downtown area of the city.
“We’re not a membership-based organization. We are a geographic service-based organization, so anybody who is the historic downtown … receives our services for free,” Sherwood said, including businesses, property owners and downtown employees. Currently, LMSA serves approximately 4,000 downtown employees, 290 businesses and 90 housing units.
In 2020, LMSA sold about $32,000 in downtown gift certifications, which was double what was sold in 2019. Additionally, in partnership with the United Way, LMSA was able to raise $53,000 in downtown business payroll grants. This helped support 37 businesses, 118 full time positions and 328 part time positions in the downtown district. Through their COVID-19 recovery work, LMSA was able to improve outdoor gathering spaces (e.g. Hollyhock Commons), engage in shop local marketing campaigns and curate COVID-19 recovery resources for downtown businesses on an individual basis.
“In 2020, we were able to assist in creating 10 net new business openings, which was a lovely surprise to us. As things started getting worse, we thought everything was going to go on pause. But, we did see some people say … they wanted to be entrepreneurs,” Sherwood said, adding that LMSA helped create 49 net new jobs downtown. Although their volunteer hours were cut in half, LMSA still managed to end 2020 with a clocked 1,153 total volunteer hours.
Sherwood also stressed that though the pandemic year has been extraordinarily difficult Laramie’s downtown district managed to maintain all of its businesses. Not a single downtown business was lost.
“This is a testament to our community and our consumers’ willingness to support local [businesses] through the pandemic. Thank you, community members!” Sherwood said.