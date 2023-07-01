Snowy Range Academy in Laramie recently celebrated its 20 anniversary and was the first charter school in Wyoming, and currently one of five in the state. It is a public, tuition-free charter school, serving about 250 kindergarten through eighth grade students and has a staff of about 40 employees.
CHEYENNE — Evolving statutes governing the operation and funding of K-12 charter schools have left both state officials and lawmakers contemplating the future of Wyoming’s public school system.
Sweeping changes to the approval and renewal process were first made in 2021, as supporters of the charter school movement pushed for a second option for authorizing charter schools, instead of only through local K-12 school districts. The power was granted to the State Loan and Investment Board in the general session, and that board, made up of Wyoming’s top five elected state officials, approved three new charter schools in the state.
There are already five charter schools operating in Wyoming under the authorization of school districts, and school districts have remained an option for interested parties seeking to gain approval.
But lawmakers went back to the drawing board in the 2023 general session, and the Legislature passed a bill that eliminated the State Loan and Investment Board as an authorizer of the charter schools and created the Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board to approve new charter schools. The law goes into effect Saturday, and eight members rooted in the state’s education system will take over oversight of charter schools approved by the SLIB.
Wyoming Legislative Service Office operations administrator Tania Hytrek provided a memo to the Select Committee on School Facilities on Thursday to let members know how their bills would be implemented, as well as inform them on prior related statutes. She noted that the WCSAB will be able to approve one additional charter school between 2026 and 2028, and after 2028, there is no limit on the number of charter schools it may approve.
When it came to facilities and the operational funding for charter schools, legislators ensured in the 2023 session that they were entitled to 100% of the amount of funds generated by the Education Resource Block Grant Model for students attending charter schools. They also addressed funding for major maintenance of educational buildings utilized by the charter school, special education costs, transportation expenses and more.
The local school district and charter school may agree to fund the charter school through a specific budget for the charter school in “lieu of specific amounts generated under the ERBGM.”
Securing facilities for charter schools undergoes a separate process, and another change in 2023 was that “charter schools are no longer required to pay rent for space deemed available and adequate by the School Construction Department within the applicable school district. All other costs for improvement, modification, operation, and maintenance of school district facilities utilized by charter schools are subject to negotiation between the charter school and the school district board of trustees.”
If a charter school doesn’t utilize a district facility, there are ways it can be reimbursed for the cost of leasing a facility, and it may not exceed a certain amount.
All of these updates to charter school statutes were compromises to support the charter school movement in Wyoming and open up school choice options for parents, according to testimony from both lawmakers and members of the public throughout the session. However, they have left some with questions about the future of the public school system.
During Thursday’s committee meeting, Wyoming Department of Education Chief of Staff Dicky Shanor said the agency had finalized its appointees for the authorizing board and were in the process of staffing a charter-school-focused director and employee. He also said they are working through technical amendments in rules for the department related to state-authorized charters, but the biggest issue is funding both at the federal and state levels.
“When it comes to state funding, we think we may need some legislative changes next session related to this, because, as we interpret the laws right now, the block grant funding must go through the local school district, and then to the state-authorized charters,” he said. “What we hope to see in the future is that the local school district does not have to be a pass-through for that block grant funding, and the other funding, like special education and transportation reimbursements. But as the law stands right now, we don’t think that ability exists.”
Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said the structure in place is easily accountable and flows through, and redoing the funding system may “add more costs and more bureaucracy.”
This wasn’t the only issue that gained the attention of committee members as they worked through the facility implications of charter schools and the costs associated with new construction, major maintenance and leasing expenses.
Whether it be how to address a three-year delay in major maintenance funds being provided to charter schools, ensuring access to facilities, establishing relationships with the school districts that aren’t the charter school authorizer, or untangling model funding between charter schools and school districts, lawmakers and state officials are expected to work together in the interim to find answers.
