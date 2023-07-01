Snowy Range Academy

Snowy Range Academy in Laramie recently celebrated its 20 anniversary and was the first charter school in Wyoming, and currently one of five in the state. It is a public, tuition-free charter school, serving about 250 kindergarten through eighth grade students and has a staff of about 40 employees.

CHEYENNE — Evolving statutes governing the operation and funding of K-12 charter schools have left both state officials and lawmakers contemplating the future of Wyoming’s public school system.

Sweeping changes to the approval and renewal process were first made in 2021, as supporters of the charter school movement pushed for a second option for authorizing charter schools, instead of only through local K-12 school districts. The power was granted to the State Loan and Investment Board in the general session, and that board, made up of Wyoming’s top five elected state officials, approved three new charter schools in the state.

