In this 2018 Boomerang file photo, an angler fishes at Lake Marie in the Snowy Range, which is part of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests. The Forest Service is proposing to charge new and increased fees at 93 developed recreational site locations for these national forests. A comment period for the proposal will end on Nov. 1.
To sustainably operate, maintain, and improve local developed recreation sites, the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests are proposing to charge new and increased fees at 93 site locations.
The fee proposal encompasses developed recreation sites on both the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests, in southeast Wyoming and north central Colorado, respectively. The full fee proposal across both states, includes 52 campgrounds, 17 cabins/lookouts, seven group camp sites and 17 day-use sites, according to a news release.
To see all aspects of the fee proposal and to provide comments, visit the Forest Service’s online storyboard at https://tinyurl.com/3vak7636 and select “Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.” The preferred method for public comment is via the online storyboard. The comment period will end on Nov. 1.
There are no fee changes proposed for the Thunder Basin National Grassland.
The Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests have operated recreation fee programs since 1965. Fee changes occurred in 1970, 1973, 1993, 1994, and most recently 2002.
“We recognize how important these sites are to our local communities and those who use the sites. These fee changes will help us operate and maintain the sites to the level and quality people have come to expect as well as make the fees more consistent throughout the forests,” Russ Bacon, forest supervisor for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, said in the release.
Across the forests there are 151 non-fee sites not included in the proposal, as well as nearly 2,000 dispersed campsites. In addition to the non-fee sites, 32 existing day-use sites across the forest will not see an increase. The Annual Forest Day-Use Pass will remain at $30 per year, and the full suite of Interagency Passes will continue to be accepted at day use sites. The forests currently waive fees at all Forest Service managed day-use sites six days throughout the year.
Public open houses to discuss the proposal will be hosted at local USDA Forest Service Ranger District offices from 4-7 p.m. on the following dates:
• July 11 — Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District Office, 2171 Wyoming Highway 130, Saratoga;
• July 12 — Parks Ranger District Office, 100 Main St., Walden, Colorado;
• July 13 — Douglas Ranger District Office, 2250 E. Richards St., Douglas;
• July 17 — Laramie Ranger District Office, 2468 Jackson St., Laramie;
• July 18 — Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District Office, 925 Weiss Dr., Steamboat Springs, Colorado; and,
• July 19 — Yampa Ranger District Office, 300 Roselawn Ave., Yampa, Colorado.
In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (REA) which allows the Forest Service to retain 95% of funds collected at certain recreation sites and use these funds locally to operate, maintain, and improve these sites.
Raising the revenue collected through recreation fees would help the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests improve infrastructure at campsites and day-use sites and hire additional recreation staff. The funding derived through collection of fees helps provide quality recreation opportunities that meet the modern expectations of visitors and creates a more financially sustainable developed recreation program for the benefit of future generations.
The public is invited to comment on the proposed fee changes to the developed recreation program. Notification of the proposal and opportunity to comment will be posted on-the-ground at affected recreation sites.
Comments can also be emailed to sm.fs.mbrrecfees@usda.gov or sent to the MBRTB Forest Service, Attention: Kristi Murphy, 2468 Jackson Street, Laramie, WY 82070.
Oral comments must be provided to Recreation Program Manager Kristi Murphy at the MBRTB Supervisor’s Office in Laramie during normal business hours (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday) or by calling 307-745-2300 and indicating a desire to provide comments on the proposed recreation fee changes.
For more information on the Forests and the fee proposal visit the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests website www.fs.usda.gov/main/mbr/home. Additional information will be available throughout the comment period on social media: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.