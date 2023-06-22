Lake Marie-Snowy Range

In this 2018 Boomerang file photo, an angler fishes at Lake Marie in the Snowy Range, which is part of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests. The Forest Service is proposing to charge new and increased fees at 93 developed recreational site locations for these national forests. A comment period for the proposal will end on Nov. 1.

To sustainably operate, maintain, and improve local developed recreation sites, the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests are proposing to charge new and increased fees at 93 site locations.

The fee proposal encompasses developed recreation sites on both the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests, in southeast Wyoming and north central Colorado, respectively. The full fee proposal across both states, includes 52 campgrounds, 17 cabins/lookouts, seven group camp sites and 17 day-use sites, according to a news release.

