Students at Laramie High School eat lunch in the cafeteria.

After two terms of providing free meals for all students, Albany County School District 1 will resume charging families when the new school year begins next month.

That also means parents of students who qualify but are not enrolled to receive free or reduced-price meals will need to do so to take advantage of the benefit. Because meals were free for all the last two years, there are potentially many students not in the program.

