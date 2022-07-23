After two terms of providing free meals for all students, Albany County School District 1 will resume charging families when the new school year begins next month.
That also means parents of students who qualify but are not enrolled to receive free or reduced-price meals will need to do so to take advantage of the benefit. Because meals were free for all the last two years, there are potentially many students not in the program.
District officials also say some families may find they now qualify for free or reduced lunches for the first time even if they haven’t had a change in income.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security Act provided money to elementary and secondary schools. Albany County School District 1 used it to provide free lunch to students regardless of application or acceptance in free and reduced programs.
Now that the funding stream has dried up, district Food Services General Manager Jill Dunn said ACSD1 schools will require parents to apply for free and reduced lunch, or pay the full cost for meals.
“One of the good things about this year is that for the 2022-23 school year, the federal government has changed guidelines. It actually is going to be easier for people to qualify for free or reduced,” said Cassandra Bushman, an ACSD1 administrative assistant. “If people haven’t qualified in the past, they may qualify this year because (income limits) changed by several thousand dollars.”
Lunch prices will remain the same as they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with elementary schools charging $2.75 and secondary schools $3 for lunch, Dunn said. Breakfast is $1.75 for elementary students and $2.10 for secondary. Price differences are based on serving recommendations made by age group by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Families can expect the charges to resume beginning Aug. 25.
In addition to offering children from low-income families free or affordable meals, ACSD1 assists families that experience a life-changing event, such as a housing transition or changes in custody agreements. All homeless students also are eligible for the free and reduced lunch program.
“That’s a super easy fix that makes a difference to ensure that they’re getting food,” said Lisa Theis, Laramie Middle School success liaison and ACSD1’s homelessness liaison.
Theis said that in other cases, like parental death, it can be a bit more complicated depending on whether or not household incomes are reduced because of the change.
The free and reduced lunch program is run through the federal government with a goal to prevent food insecurity for school-aged children. Those accepted into the program will either receive all school meals free of charge or at a significantly reduced cost.
Parents must reapply for the program each year.
For elementary and secondary students enrolled in reduced lunch, breakfast costs 30 cents and lunch 40 cents. Families receiving money from programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs are automatically enrolled in free breakfast and lunch, but parents should contact their child’s school if they are unsure.
“Typically, our elementary and secondary breakfasts and lunches are priced a little differently just because secondary kids get a bigger helping,” Bushman said. “The fact that reduced (meals) don’t have a price difference is really kind of a boon for those families that need it.”
Online free and reduced lunch application instructions can be found at tinyurl.com/acsd1lunch. Those wishing to submit a paper copy can do so by getting an application from any ACSD1 school front office.