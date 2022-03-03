CHEYENNE — After passing in the Senate, a bill that would prohibit several prescription drugs that induce abortion is headed to the House.
The Senate passed on third reading Senate File 83, “Prohibiting chemical abortions,” in a 20-9 vote Wednesday. Sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, the bill states that no person “shall manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use any chemical abortion drug in the state for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion.” The legislation includes a penalty for any physician or other person in violation and found guilty of a misdemeanor of six months imprisonment and a fine of $9,000.
“I believe that abortion is the taking of human life,” Salazar said. “I believe that there is life in that womb at the moment of conception.”
Several Republican senators spoke in opposition of the bill. Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, said that sometimes the drugs in question are used for non-abortive purposes, or in spontaneous abortions.
“I have great fear that if we outlaw those drugs, or even if we don’t outlaw those drugs, that there will become such a danger of using those drugs that pharmacists will become reluctant to put those drugs out,” Baldwin said. “That will be to the detriment of women who need those drugs.”
Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said that he would vote against SF 83 in support of the medical community.
“We do have to have some separations, and for me that separation point comes for me in this bill,” Landen said, continuing by telling his fellow senators that he has close family friends who needed a prescription that SF 83 will ban.
“They asked me not to support this legislation,” Landen said. “That was between them and their doctor.”
The bill, he continued, casts a net over a large scope of issues without creating provisions for assault, rape or incest.
Rep. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle said that there are protections in place for women who need access to medical care in the event of miscarriage, and voted in favor of SF 83.
Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, said he considers himself a pro-life individual but that he would vote no on SF 83.
“This is really an inch from oral contraceptives,” Perkins said. “When you start to reach in that far, that is just too much government.”
Salazar said that he does not judge his fellow legislators but that he can’t be “half pro-life.”
“Either I believe it is a life, or it is not a life, and once I answer that question for me, all the other questions were answered,” he said.
Bill to exclude rape, incest fails
On another abortion-related measure, lawmakers this week refused to amend an abortion prohibition bill to exclude women who became pregnant following sexual assault or incest.
The majority voted down the House Bill 92 amendment brought forward Monday morning by Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson. The legislation states an abortion shall not be performed after an embryo or fetus has reached viability, and the only exception currently listed is to preserve the woman from imminent peril that endangers her life or health.
The statute would not go into effect until five days after the date the attorney general certifies that the U.S. Supreme Court has overruled the Roe v. Wade decision, or if the legislation did not violate any conditions, rights or restrictions recognized by the Supreme Court.
“This amendment basically sets the line at rape and incest,” Yin said. “So, the question before you is whether you want to force a woman, who was by no choice of their own impregnated, or whether you want the state to force them to bring that baby to term? That’s simply all it is.”
Yin was supported by the co-sponsor of the amendment, Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Lander, who said the wellness of the mother had to be considered.
“Mental health is important for women,” she told legislators. “And if we don’t do this, it just shows a deep ignorance for the health and well being of the mother.”
But the two Democrats received pushback on the House chamber floor after the amendment was introduced. While some representatives questioned how one would confirm the woman was impregnated as a result of rape or incest, others said it was a matter of morality to vote no.
“I’d like to urge a no vote on this amendment,” Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, the bill’s sponsor, said in opposition. “I thank my colleagues for bringing up the concern of women that have been victims of rape or incest. But the reality is that two wrongs don’t make a right. Abortion is not health care, and abortion is murder.”
Representatives voted down the amendment following another testimony in opposition, and HB 92 was moved forward for third reading. It was not the only legislation on the topic approved Monday morning; a bill prohibiting chemical abortions was passed in the Senate Committee of the Whole and advanced to second reading.