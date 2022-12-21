Capitol Riot Investigation

Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., followed by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., arrives as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has its final meeting on Capitol Hill on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington. AP

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP

CASPER — Wyoming’s outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney once again hammered former president Donald Trump for his role during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, calling him “unfit for any office,” during the Jan. 6 House committee’s final meeting on Monday.

“The orderly transfer of authority, as called for in the Constitution, routinely takes place, as it has for almost two centuries, and few of us stop to think how unique we really are. In the eyes of many in the world, this every four-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle,” Cheney said in her opening statement. “Every President in our history has defended this orderly transfer of authority, except one. January 6, 2021 was the first time one American President refused his Constitutional duty to transfer power peacefully to the next.”

