It’s official: Wyoming’s sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives has committed to seeking another term.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., made an announcement via YouTube Thursday. Cheney has partially defined herself as promoting both the Constitution and the rule of law. She says that our state’s brand is the federal Constitution.
Also Thursday, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman said that she, too, is seeking that seat in Congress. And Hageman says it is her who will “ride for the brand,” a sign of loyalty to Wyomingites to which Cheney does not adhere.
Based on campaign contributions, the frontrunners in the race have been the two candidates, and both have spoken of their deep roots in Wyoming going back generations.
Another commonality between candidates is that they both filed their official paperwork Thursday, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Hageman filed in person at the office, while Cheney did so online.
As he has in some other GOP primary campaigns, Donald Trump has played a role in this one. The ex-president has endorsed Hageman, as she noted in her campaign announcement, and she is scheduled to appear with the former President at a rally in Casper today.
The candidate said she’s “running for Congress because Cheney has turned her back on Wyoming.” Hageman cited Cheney’s participation on a congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
The incumbent “continues to wage her own personal war against President Trump and his supporters,” Hageman said.
Cheney was among the several Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Trump in the aftermath of the insurrection.
“The Republicans in Congress want nothing to do with her, and the Democrats see her as a temporary but useful tool,” Hageman said.
“There are some things you can count on: When I know something is wrong, I will say so,” Cheney says in her new campaign video. “I won’t surrender to pressure or intimidation. I know where to draw the line, and I know that some things aren’t for sale.”
She asks viewers to “reject the lies” and to “rise above the toxic politics,” without being more specific. “American freedom, the rule of law, our founding principles, the foundations of our republic matter.”
Other Republicans who have filed for the U.S. House primary race include state Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne, retired Army officer Denton Knapp of Gillette and Robyn Belinskey of Sheridan.
Albany County candidates
Along with the nationally watched primary batter between Hageman and Cheney, a slate of new and incumbent candidates vying for local offices in the Aug. 16 primary is set.
Candidates had until 5 p.m. Friday to file and the list below was updated at 6 p.m. Early absentee voting begins July 1, with the general election Nov. 8.
Hopefuls are running for seats in the state Legislature, governor and secretary of state, among others.
At the local level, candidates for Albany County sheriff, attorney, county commissioner, Laramie City Council and Albany County School District 1 Board of Education are listed.
So far, Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, Albany County Commissioner Pete Gosar, state Reps. Trey Sherwood and Karlee Provenza and state Sen. Chris Rothfuss have filed to retain their offices.
The following candidates have filed for the upcoming election as of Friday morning, according to the Albany County elections website, the city of Laramie and office of the Wyoming Secretary of State. New reported filings are in bold.
