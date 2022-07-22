Matt Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, are sworn by in by Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol on Thursday.
CHEYENNE – Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., promised more developments will be forthcoming from the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
As the panel Thursday night launched into yet another hearing during prime-time television hours, Cheney said new witnesses have been coming forward, subpoenas have been issued and other developments have taken place. She and fellow members of Congress discussed how then-President Donald Trump spent his time at the White House during the deadly riot at the Capitol.
The White House’s top lawyer, other staff and even Trump’s own family “all implored him to immediately intervene to condemn the violence,” Cheney said. “For hours, Donald Trump chose not to answer the pleas.”
Pat Cipollone, who was then the White House counsel, was shown in a videotaped interview with the committee detailing unsuccessful efforts to get a public announcement for the rioters to leave the Capitol.
Cheney says there were seven points to Trump’s plan to stop now-President Joe Biden from taking office. This is something she has discussed at previous hearings of the panel of which she is vice chair, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“At the close of today’s hearing, our ninth, we will have addressed each element of this plan” by Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Cheney said. “Our committee will spend August pursuing emerging information on multiple fronts, before convening more hearings in September.”
“New witnesses have bravely stepped forward,” Cheney also said. “The dam has begun to break.”
“We continue to receive new information every day, we continue to hear from new witnesses,” said the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, R-Miss. He was speaking remotely, as he has COVID-19.
Trump’s organization did not comment right away when asked for a response to the hearing by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Although Cheney was not taking the lead on this particular hearing, she swore in the two witnesses: Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security advisor to the president, and Sarah Matthews, who was Trump’s deputy press secretary and special assistant.
The panel’s only other Republican member, Rep. Adam Kinzinger from Illinois, helped to run Thursday’s hearing. So did Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.
“The president needed to be out there immediately to tell these people to go home, to condemn the violence that we were seeing,” testified Matthews, responding to a question from Luria. “The situation was escalating.”
Pottinger was asked about his decision to resign, which he said he made after reading a tweet from Trump attacking then-Vice President Mike Pence for his role in certifying to Congress the election of Biden.
“That was the moment that I decided that I would resign,” the former official responded to Luria. “That that would be my last day at the White House.”
“It was poring gasoline on the fire,” Matthews said, “and making things much worse.”