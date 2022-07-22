Jan. 6 hearing

Matt Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, are sworn by in by Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol on Thursday. 

 Win McNamee/Pool via AP

CHEYENNE – Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., promised more developments will be forthcoming from the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As the panel Thursday night launched into yet another hearing during prime-time television hours, Cheney said new witnesses have been coming forward, subpoenas have been issued and other developments have taken place. She and fellow members of Congress discussed how then-President Donald Trump spent his time at the White House during the deadly riot at the Capitol.

