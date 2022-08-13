JACKSON — Shortly after U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney asked a handful of moderate Teton County Republicans, Democrats and independents for their vote Monday afternoon on the back porch of a Snake River-side Wilson home, some attendees made clear that their alliance was not easy.
“So many of us have changed our party to vote for you,” one woman called from the back of the crowd, standing near an infinity pool that emptied into a pond just behind her. “But please remember, Roe v. Wade is not a black and white issue. There’s housing involved, there’s life and death involved. It’s not black and white.
“So please remember that,” the woman said.
Cheney is facing a stiff primary contest from Fort Laramie attorney Harriet Hageman, who former President Donald Trump endorsed to unseat the Republican congresswoman who voted for his impeachment and has since vice-chaired the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Down roughly 20 points in the most recent poll from the Casper Star-Tribune, Cheney has courted Democrats, asking them to switch parties in the Aug. 16 Wyoming primary and vote for her. She also didn’t back down from her criticism of the former president.
“A president trying to use force to overturn an election to stay in power — that’s a line we must never cross,” Cheney said. “I really believe that there are men and women in both parties who believe strongly that that’s the most important thing. I hear it, I see it. I talk a lot to my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans, who understand that we are at the edge of an abyss.”
On Monday, at the private campaign event at Patricia Russell’s Wilson home, Cheney joked about talking more often with Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, after her work on the committee. In televised hearings the committee has made the case that Trump instigated the Capitol violence and is unfit for future office. Those quips drew laughter from the crowd, which was packed with a who’s who of moderate Teton County politics.
Patricia Russell, the host, is a former member of the Teton County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees. Republican Teton County Commissioner Mark Barron and Republican commission candidate Alex Muromcew, who previously fought for the Teton County GOP to continue recognizing Cheney as a Republican, were in the crowd. Also in the crowd were Paul Vogelheim and Andrew Byron, Republicans running for seats in the Wyoming House of Representatives.
But for every Republican, there were also Democrats, including Teton County Board of County Commissioners Chair Natalia D. Macker and Teton County Commissioner Luther Propst. Jackson Town Councilor Arne Jorgensen attended, as did Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr, a Democrat.
“It was surreal to see the range of people there in support of Liz Cheney because there were many Democrats there who have not necessarily been Cheney supporters,” Commissioner Propst told the News&Guide after the event. “There’s a political divide in the country that brings people together behind Liz Cheney that don’t support her on major policy issues but do support the peaceful transfer of power after an election was certified as free and fair.”
John Fox, a Teton County Republican and member of Hageman’s grassroots team in the northwest corner of Wyoming, said he wasn’t invited. But he wasn’t surprised by the people who were there.
“It’s funny, isn’t it?” Fox said. “When there was no such thing as Jan. 6 and her on that commission — these same people on the Democrat side would never even be caught in the same room as Liz Cheney.
“And now they think she’s almost a hero,” Fox said. “A lot of people think that Liz Cheney is almost a goddess. She has put herself on the line. She believes in the Constitution instead of her own career.”
But “she’s no goddess to me,” Fox said. “She is a pure, 100% traitor.”
Hageman blasted Cheney on Tuesday for her most recent campaigning.
“Cheney has completely abandoned Wyoming, is totally obsessed with her own personal political vendetta against President Trump, and only speaks to people who already agree with her,” Hageman said in a prepared statement.
“Liz Cheney only appears in Wyoming occasionally, and when she does, she visits with small groups in private homes, away from the thousands of voters she’s supposed to be representing,” she said.
Hageman has held at least two town halls in Teton County, including a recent event during which Donald Trump Jr. stumped on her behalf.
Cheney has been traveling with a Capitol Police security detail for almost a year because of threats she’s received. Since appearing at a ticketed event at the Center for the Arts in Jackson in March, Cheney has not appeared before many public audiences in the state. Jeremy Adler, a Cheney spokesperson, said that he couldn’t comment on security and that Cheney would continue attending house parties and “events of that ilk.” He didn’t say where the next event would be.
But while the Monday night crowd was chummy at times, Cheney’s stances on abortion and climate change did give some people in the otherwise enthusiastically supportive crowd pause. After folks mingled, snapped selfies with Cheney and then listened to her speak between bites of mini grilled cheese sandwiches and meatballs on a stick, Teton County resident Margie Lynch pressed the congresswoman about whether she’d support the Inflation Reduction Act, the Senate Democrats’ bill aimed at raising $400 billion to fight climate change, raise taxes on loopholes and allow Medicare to negotiate over the price of some prescription drugs.
“I really believe that we’re at a point where the last thing we should be doing is injecting more cash into the economy,” Cheney said in response. “I’m likely to be a no vote on that.”
Lynch then pressed her, pointing to the haze over the Tetons, which she said was likely caused by wildfires elsewhere in the West.
“I would not say to you that I don’t believe in climate change, because I think clearly you’re seeing it,” Cheney said. “I think there’s a question about what to do about it.”
That answer got less applause than when Cheney said that abortion “as an issue in particular, doesn’t belong in politics” — and significantly less laughter than when Cheney quipped about Pelosi telling former longtime U.S. Sen. Al Simpson that Democrats crossing over to vote for Cheney in Wyoming was “only temporary.”
Lynch, a member of the Jackson Hole Climate Action Collective’s board, described herself as “very liberal” but said she was registered as a Republican to vote for Cheney.
“Protecting the climate is vitally important, and I hoped to hear a different answer from her,” Lynch said.
But Lynch said she would cast her ballot for Cheney nonetheless in the August primary. Cheney told the crowd that politicians need to get away from “reflexive partisanship” and acknowledged that she’d been guilty of it on a number of occasions. And Lynch, for one, felt that the congresswoman was putting her money where her mouth is, including by voting for the Right to Contraception Act, which would protect people’s right to access a range of birth control. Democrats have worried that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could lead to Republican efforts to erode the right to contraception.
Lynch said she was crossing over because it’s “pragmatic.”
“We need Liz Cheney to continue having the opportunity to speak on the national platform for these vital interests,” Lynch said. “And, partly, the alternative to her is really troubling.”
Hageman, on Aug. 3, told Natrona County conservatives that the 2020 election was ”rigged” and a “travesty,” a departure from her past rhetoric about the election in which she’s questioned the results and process but stopping short of saying it had been stolen from Trump, who lost to President Joe Biden.
Cheney, in a Monday evening interview, fired back at Hageman.
“She has to say that. If she says anything else, she’ll lose the support of Donald Trump,” Cheney said. She went on to say that Hageman’s claims are the same ones that led Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to have his law license suspended.
“She’s saying it because she thinks that’s what she has to say to win the seat,” Cheney said. “And that is exactly the kind of person that should never be entrusted with the power of office.”
Hageman, in response, said in her statement that “millions of people have lingering questions about the 2020 election and many of them are here in Wyoming.”
Hageman pointed to a Pennsylvania court that determined the state’s mail-in voting law was unconstitutional and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s spending of “an unprecedented $500 million to take over local elections offices in mostly Democrat precincts.”
Cheney’s stance on the 2020 election and her participation in the Jan. 6 committee is part of what drew some attendees to her, despite their unease over the candidate’s positions on abortion and climate.
“I’m not a Republican, but it doesn’t matter,” said Astrid Flood, sitting on a bench in Russell’s backyard. “I hate that son of a b----, Trump. I can’t stand him, and I just want somebody to bring him down.”
Kate Mead, a former Republican who dropped her party affiliation halfway through the Trump administration, identifies as an independent. Sitting with Flood, the rancher and Teton County School Board member said she disagreed with Cheney on reproductive choice but was behind her because of her stances on the election.
“Harriet Hageman’s got a problem. She just said the other day that the election was stolen,” Mead said. “She’s a lawyer. For her to say that in light of 60 court cases where judges said it was not stolen — it’s malpractice. I think she could get a bar complaint against her.”
Attendees also were relatively bullish on Cheney’s chances in the primary, some pointing to a recent report from Town Councilor and statistician Jonathan Schechter who laid out a path to a Cheney victory on Tuesday, despite her deficit in recent polling.
Schechter, in a recent blog post, argued that Cheney stands a chance if she can muster 30,000 votes outside of the traditional GOP base. That, he said, could happen if enough Democrats and independents cross over to vote for her — particularly if the amount of crossover voting surges in the last few days before the primary.
“A case can be made that Liz Cheney will win,” Schechter wrote.
Jim King is a professor of political science in the School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies at the University of Wyoming who’s spent 30 years studying the Cowboy State’s politics. He has said independents are more important than Democrats for Cheney.
“Cheney’s only path to victory would be if she had overwhelming support of the independents who traditionally participate in the Republican primary, and I don’t see that she’s got that,” King said.
Standing in line to greet Cheney Monday evening, John “Tote” Turner said the FBI’s Monday raid of Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, could “infuriate enough conservatives to get out and vote” but could also motivate moderates and Democrats to make it to the polls and cast their ballots. Turner, a member of the Teton County GOP’s executive committee, felt the race could go either way.
“Polls show one thing, but I know enough people turn over, I think she’s actually got a chance,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a done deal.”
Fox, for his part, thinks Hageman will win by 30 points.
“The thing about Teton County and Jackson — you know that this is not Wyoming,” Fox said. “The rest of Wyoming is a little different than Teton County. So, yes, I’m sure Cheney is probably going to do well here in this county. I would think that, for the state as a whole, Hageman is going to win this thing.
“And I hope she wins it big,” Fox said.