Wyoming Primary Election 2022

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday at a primary Election Day gathering in Jackson. Cheney lost to challenger Harriet Hageman in the primary.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

WASHINGTON — Liz Cheney’s resounding primary defeat marks the end of an era for the Republican Party as well as her own family legacy, the most high-profile political casualty yet as the party of Lincoln transforms into the party of Trump.

The fall of the three-term congresswoman, who has declared it her mission to ensure Donald Trump never returns to the Oval Office, was vividly foreshadowed earlier this year, on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

