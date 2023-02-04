Three Cheyenne community members and four from Laramie have been named as a part of the Wyoming Department of Education's Retention and Recruitment Task Force.
Earlier this week, Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said that the WDE had launched the task force to address obstacles when it comes to teacher retention in Wyoming and to discuss policy-based solutions.
“We’re working with the University of Wyoming and institutions of higher learning to make sure that we’re properly recruiting teachers, and then making sure that support structures (for teachers) are in place moving forward, whether that is professional development or mentorship in their first couple years,” Degenfelder said Tuesday.
The task force is composed of 25 members: three district superintendents, one personnel director, one school counselor, three principals, 10 teachers, one preservice teacher, three educators who have left the profession, one parent, two post-secondary representatives and one industry representative.
Cheyenne members include Bain Elementary School Principal Tiffany Rehbein, Cheyenne East High School teacher Charles Fournie and Dan Benford, listed as an industry representative. Laramie representatives include Albany County School District 1 Superintendent John Goldhardt, preservice teacher Sarah Turner, parent representative Carrie Murthy and postsecondary representative Alan Buss.
The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers, district-level and school-level staff to increase efforts to positively impact the education workforce. The task force will have its first meeting on Feb. 11 in Casper.