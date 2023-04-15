catz-n-coffee-connections

Owner Jami Eastman-Raffa is shown with Garfield at Catz N Coffee Connections on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Cheyenne

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Normally, a house loaded with cats is something to worry about.

In this instance, it’s a point of celebration.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus