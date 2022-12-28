Rep. Landon Brown

Wyoming state Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, is seen in the House chamber on April 6, 2022, at the state Capitol in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Rep. Landon Brown has filed a bill for the Wyoming Legislature’s upcoming general session that would set the foundation for the Purple Star School program in the state’s K-12 schools.

The Cheyenne Republican lawmaker wants to streamline assistance for military-connected students, and to ensure their transitions from one school to another are well-supported. He said he was approached two years ago by the U.S. Department of Defense to introduce the bill, and has been working since then to implement the program with the Wyoming Department of Education.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus